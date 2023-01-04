Published On Jan 04, 2023 01:08 PM By Tarun for MG Hector 2022

The carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Hector and Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2023

Updated MG Hector nears launch and is spied without any camouflage.

Features mild cosmetic updates to the front and rear profiles.

Gets new features like larger displays and ADAS.

No changes expected in choice of powertrains.

Will be sold alongside the existing model, prices expected to start from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector facelift has been spied ahead of its launch in the coming days, this time it’s spied in India. The changes onboard the SUV can now be seen inside and out. The changes on the outside are subtle but noticeable, but the interior undergoes a complete makeover.

New Hector Exterior Changes

Up front, the new and bigger grille with chrome studs looks more premium. Other tweaks to the front profile include gloss black surround for the headlamps, slightly sleeker LED position lamps, and a new chrome skid plate (instead of pre-facelift’s brushed silver finish).

The side profile remains unchanged but the rear gets certain cosmetic upgrades. The tail light design has been tweaked with a new connected lighting strip, and the bumper and boot lip now carry a more muscular look. The ‘Hector’ badging is now bigger and is inscribed across the boot lid, a bit Skoda-like.

New Hector Interior Changes

MG has made the facelifted Hector’s cabin richer and more premium with a new interior layout. The highlight is the gigantic 14-inch portrait-styled touchscreen system which should get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car technology. Most of the functionalities of the SUV should be manageable through the infotainment itself.

The dashboard is covered in a black shade, while the seats get an off-white leatherette upholstery. The centre console has also been refreshed and there are new AC vents, a square push button for engine start-stop, and new switches too.

The rear seat seems unchanged but the AC vents’ design has been slightly tweaked. As for the Hector Plus facelift, the changes inside and out will be mostly the same with the option of six and seven-seater configurations, as earlier.

New Features On The 2023 MG Hector

Besides the new touchscreen system, the Hector facelift will get a new digital driver’s display; and importantly, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The radar-based safety suite should include auto emergency braking, forward-collision warning, auto high-beam assist, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

New Hector, Old Powertrains

The facelifted Hector is unlikely to get any changes under the hood. It should continue with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-mild hybrid, and 2-litre diesel engines. All the engines are expected to continue with a six-speed manual stick as standard with the option of a CVT for the turbo-petrol engine.

The updated Hector might be available only in a single fully-loaded trim, positioned above the outgoing model which will remain on sale alongside. The prices are expected to commence from around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new updates, the Hector is better equipped to continue rivalling the likes of Tata Harrier, Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

