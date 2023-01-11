Modified On Jan 11, 2023 09:22 AM By Ansh for MG Hector 2022

The facelifted version of the SUV now comes with bigger screens and ADAS

It is still powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS and 250Nm) and a 2-litre diesel (170PS and 350Nm).

Transmission options consist of a six-speed manual for both engines and an optional eight-speed CVT for the petrol.

ADAS will be offered on the top-spec Savvy Pro variants.

It gets an enlarged chrome diamond-studded grille and sleeker headlamps.

They now come with a redesigned cabin which has a 14-inch infotainment system, a seven-inch digital driver's display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Prices for the facelifted Hector start at Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

After a long wait, MG has finally launched the facelifted version of the Hector at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The SUV now features a more distinctive front and rear profile with new features and more technology that increase their sense of premiumness.

Price

Model Price range (ex-showroom) Facelifted Hector Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 20.78 lakh

Most of the new features are being offered on the new variants with the “Pro” suffix, and the new top-spec Savvy Pro trim is only available with the petrol-automatic option. The Savvy Pro is also the only trim that offers ADAS features.

MG will also keep the pre-facelifted SUV on sale alongside as the more affordable option.

Design

The SUV has been updated with the same design language, with notable changes to the front and rear. At the front end, you get an enlarged chrome diamond-studded grille, sleeker headlamps, tweaked bumper, and new headlamp surrounds. At the rear, it has have the same tail lamps as before, now connected by an LED strip, and it uses the same alloy wheels as the pre-facelift iterations.

MG has followed another recent global trend by spreading out the “Hector” name badge across the lower section of the tailgate.

Powertrain

Specification Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre diesel Power 143PS 170PS Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmissions 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT

The facelifted Hector has retained its powertrains, and the diesel continues to miss out on an automatic transmission.

Features

When it comes to the feature list, the facelifted SUV gets a redesigned cabin with a new 14-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting. The AC vents and the controls in the centre console have also been redesigned, adding to the increased premium feel of the Hector.

On the safety front, you get six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ADAS functionalities like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, lane-departure assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

The facelifted MG Hector continues to be a rival to the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N, and the Jeep Compass.

