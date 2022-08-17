Published On Aug 17, 2022 05:09 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue N Line

The sportier-looking variants of the sub-4m SUV will go on sale on September 6

It will be the second Hyundai N Line model in India after the i20 N Line.

Hyundai could offer it in two trims: N6 and N8.

To get the standard Venue’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with iMT and DCT options.

Expected to come with some revisions to the suspension, engine and exhaust note.

To also likely get red brake calipers, new alloy wheel design and sportier bumpers.

Hyundai could price it from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai launched the facelifted Venue in India in June this year and now, the carmaker has sent out ‘block the date’ invites for September 6, which, we suspect, is for the market introduction of the sub-4m SUV’s ‘N Line’ version. It will be the second such model in India after the i20 N Line.

Variant Lineup And Powertrains

Hyundai could offer the Venue N Line in two trims: N6 and N8. The Venue N Line will come with the standard model’s 120PS/172Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) and 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox choices.

To Get A Handful Of Updates

If changes seen on the i20 N Line are anything to go by, Hyundai can be expected to offer the Venue N Line with a stiffer suspension setup, a re-tuned engine, sportier exhaust note and reworked steering feedback for improved driving performance. Other likely changes will be cosmetic, such as red brake calipers, revised alloy wheel design and sportier bumpers.

How Much Will It Cost And What Are Its Rivals?

We expect Hyundai to launch the Venue N Line with a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Although it won’t have any direct competitors, its sibling, the Kia Sonet, does get sportier-looking, range-topping GT Line variants which could prove to be the Venue N Line’s rival.