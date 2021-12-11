Facelifted Audi Q7 SUV’s Local Production Gets Underway

Published On Dec 11, 2021 04:56 PM By Dhruv for Audi Q7

The Q7, which was previously the flagship Audi SUV in India, will now be positioned under the Q8

Audi India has stated that the latest Q7 SUV's production is underway at its factory in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The pre-facelift version on sale in India till April 2020 was discontinued due to BS6 emission norms.

The upcoming Q7 will be a petrol-only model, likely with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (with a 48V mild-hybrid system) that makes 304PS/500Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all the wheels through the quattro AWD system.

The exterior has been redesigned as part of the facelift. It's more upright now (like a full-size SUV), and it gets new MATRIX LED headlamps and a new grille. You also get body cladding along the base of the car, lending it a more rugged look.

The cabin is nothing like that of the pre-facelift model. The Q7 now features Audi's three-screen setup inside, and the driver gets the carmaker's Virtual Cockpit system for an instrument cluster. There are two screens in the centre, with the top unit acting as the infotainment system and the bottom screen for operating climate control.

The facelifted SUV features a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, adaptive cruise control, an electrically operated tailgate, and air suspension. Its practicality is thanks to the third row of seats that can be folded flat when not in use.

The Q7 will soon be launched in India, and it will go head-to-head with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90. We expect it to be priced at around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).