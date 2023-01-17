Explore The Differences Between The Maruti Fronx And The Brezza

Published On Jan 17, 2023

The carmaker’s latest SUV could be a stylish alternative to the Brezza

Maruti has added another ‘SUV’ to their lineup, the Maruti Fronx. It borrows design elements from the Baleno and Grand Vitara and combines them to become a subcompact crossover SUV. The Fronx is for the people who are looking for something between the Baleno and Brezza, something with an urban design language and practical ground clearance for Indian road conditions but without the traditional SUV shape.

We have already talked about the differences between the Fronx and Baleno, and now, it's time to see how different it is from another sub-4m Maruti offering, the Brezza:

Coupe vs Boxy Design

Maruti Brezza Front
Maruti Fronx Front

Where the Brezza is more of a box-shaped traditional SUV, the Fronx’s design is more like a coupe. When looked at from the front, Brezza looks premium but plain, while Fronz’s front seems to be carried over from the more upmarket Grand Vitara.

Maruti Brezza Side Maruti Fronx Side

The side profile of the Brezza is similar to its previous iteration and while more mature with its design, remains relatively straight-edged. The Fronx on the other hand borrows its styling from the Baleno including that sporty slanting roofline.

Maruti Brezza Rear
Maruti Fronx Rear

The rear profiles of both SUVs are quite different as well. The Brezza carries over its boxy appearance here as well and the Fronx gets its rear profile inspired from the Baleno. The Brezza gets sleek LED tail lamps with the “Brezza” logo in the middle, and the Fronx has connecting tail lamps which give it a distinctive look.

Size Difference

Maruti Brezza
Maruti Fronx

Dimensions

Brezza

Fronx

Length

3995mm

3995mm

Width

1790mm

1765mm

Height

1685mm

1550mm

Wheelbase

2500mm

2520mm

Both are sub-4m offerings, but the Brezza is wider and taller by a small but noticeable margin. The biggest difference is understandably in their heights with the Fronx being a sportier shape, but it also has a slightly longer wheelbase.

Different Styles Of Interiors

Maruti Brezza Cabin
Maruti Fronx Cabin

When it comes to the interiors, both the Fronx and Brezza take very different approaches. The Brezza gets a dual-tone black and brown interior theme and the Fronx comes with a black and burgundy dual-tone interior finish. The steering and infotainment display have the same look in both, but the overall cabin theme is different. Where the dashboard of the Brezza is more sharp looking, the same in the Fronx gets a more curved design.

What’s Powering Them

Maruti Brezza Engine
Maruti Fronx Turbo-petrol Engine

Specifications

Brezza

Fronx

Engine

1.5-litre petrol 

1.0-litre turbo petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Transmission

Five-speed MT/ Six-speed AT

Five-speed MT/ Six-speed AT

Five-speed MT/ Five-speed AMT

Power

103PS

100PS

90PS

Torque

137Nm

148Nm

113Nm

While the Brezza gets a bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Fronx makes up for it with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with similar output figures. Both of these engines get the same transmission options: a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. But the Fronx also gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same power and transmissions.

Feature-packed

Maruti Brezza Sunroof
Maruti Fronx Wireless Phone Charging

This is perhaps where the Brezza and Fronx are most similar. They both get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ARKAMYS sound system, wireless phone charger and a heads-up display. The Brezza also gets a sunroof and ambient lighting, which are absent on the Fronx.

Maruti Brezza 360-degree Camera
Maruti Fronx 360-degree Camera

When it comes to safety, both get six airbags, and while they are limited to the top trims of the Brezza, Fronx has them as standard. Other safety features like ABS and EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are common on both.

What The Prices Say

Maruti Brezza
Maruti Fronx

Price

Brezza

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 (ex-showroom)

Fronx

Rs 8 lakh (expected ex-showroom) onwards

While the prices for the Fronx are not out yet, we expect them to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. That would put it on very similar pricing to the Brezza but it will likely be more affordable at the top end of the price range.

The Fronx will be a Nexa offering while the Brezza is an Arena product. It will offer buyers a new choice, in the form of a crossover SUV, filling the gap between the premium hatchback and a subcompact SUV. Let us know what you think about the Fronx in the comment section below.

