The carmaker’s latest SUV could be a stylish alternative to the Brezza

Maruti has added another ‘SUV’ to their lineup, the Maruti Fronx. It borrows design elements from the Baleno and Grand Vitara and combines them to become a subcompact crossover SUV. The Fronx is for the people who are looking for something between the Baleno and Brezza, something with an urban design language and practical ground clearance for Indian road conditions but without the traditional SUV shape.

We have already talked about the differences between the Fronx and Baleno, and now, it's time to see how different it is from another sub-4m Maruti offering, the Brezza:

Coupe vs Boxy Design

Where the Brezza is more of a box-shaped traditional SUV, the Fronx’s design is more like a coupe. When looked at from the front, Brezza looks premium but plain, while Fronz’s front seems to be carried over from the more upmarket Grand Vitara.

The side profile of the Brezza is similar to its previous iteration and while more mature with its design, remains relatively straight-edged. The Fronx on the other hand borrows its styling from the Baleno including that sporty slanting roofline.

The rear profiles of both SUVs are quite different as well. The Brezza carries over its boxy appearance here as well and the Fronx gets its rear profile inspired from the Baleno. The Brezza gets sleek LED tail lamps with the “Brezza” logo in the middle, and the Fronx has connecting tail lamps which give it a distinctive look.

Size Difference

Dimensions Brezza Fronx Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1765mm Height 1685mm 1550mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2520mm

Both are sub-4m offerings, but the Brezza is wider and taller by a small but noticeable margin. The biggest difference is understandably in their heights with the Fronx being a sportier shape, but it also has a slightly longer wheelbase.

Different Styles Of Interiors

When it comes to the interiors, both the Fronx and Brezza take very different approaches. The Brezza gets a dual-tone black and brown interior theme and the Fronx comes with a black and burgundy dual-tone interior finish. The steering and infotainment display have the same look in both, but the overall cabin theme is different. Where the dashboard of the Brezza is more sharp looking, the same in the Fronx gets a more curved design.

What’s Powering Them

Specifications Brezza Fronx Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre petrol Transmission Five-speed MT/ Six-speed AT Five-speed MT/ Six-speed AT Five-speed MT/ Five-speed AMT Power 103PS 100PS 90PS Torque 137Nm 148Nm 113Nm

While the Brezza gets a bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Fronx makes up for it with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with similar output figures. Both of these engines get the same transmission options: a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. But the Fronx also gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same power and transmissions.

Feature-packed

This is perhaps where the Brezza and Fronx are most similar. They both get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ARKAMYS sound system, wireless phone charger and a heads-up display. The Brezza also gets a sunroof and ambient lighting, which are absent on the Fronx.

When it comes to safety, both get six airbags, and while they are limited to the top trims of the Brezza, Fronx has them as standard. Other safety features like ABS and EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are common on both.

What The Prices Say

Price Brezza Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 (ex-showroom) Fronx Rs 8 lakh (expected ex-showroom) onwards

While the prices for the Fronx are not out yet, we expect them to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. That would put it on very similar pricing to the Brezza but it will likely be more affordable at the top end of the price range.

The Fronx will be a Nexa offering while the Brezza is an Arena product. It will offer buyers a new choice, in the form of a crossover SUV, filling the gap between the premium hatchback and a subcompact SUV. Let us know what you think about the Fronx in the comment section below.

