Modified On Jan 23, 2024 10:45 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet

The HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift features dual-tone leatherette upholstery and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

The Kia Sonet has recently undergone a makeover, featuring an updated design and new features. The 2024 Sonet facelift has also reintroduced the option of a proper manual transmission with its diesel powertrain. Kia offers the updated Sonet in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Let’s explore what the mid-spec HTX variant of the new Sonet has to offer.

Up front, the mid-spec HTX variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet boasts the tiger nose grille surrounded by matte chrome garnish. The HTX variant also includes LED headlights, along with LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. Additionally, the lower part of the bumper features a silver skid plate, giving it a rugged appearance.

In profile, the mid-spec HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift is equipped with 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, while other details remain consistent with the HTK+ variant of the Sonet, which sits just below the HTX variant. This subcompact SUV variant also features a sunroof, available as standard across all engine options.

Talking about the rear design, it features connected LED taillamps and a shark fin antenna. The rugged look is enhanced by a blacked-out rear bumper, which also integrates a silver skid plate.

Also Check Out: Check Out The New Kia Sonet Base-spec HTE Variant In 5 Images

Inside, the 2024 Kia Sonet HTX features an all-black dashboard with black and brown leatherette seat upholstery. The silver accents around the AC vents and door handle add to the premium feel.This variant also offers a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. However, it's worth noting that the dual-tone upholstery shown in this image is limited to the 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT and 1.5-litre diesel iMT or AT variants of the 2024 Sonet HTX.

Features on board the HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift includes a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 4.2-inch semi digital driver’s display,Type-C charging ports, electrically foldable ORVMs, drive modes, paddle shifters in automatic transmission variants, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as seat belt reminders for all passengers.

Talking about the rear compartment of the updated Sonet, it gets adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, and the rear seats also have a 60:40 split ratio for enhanced practicality.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Sonet facelift in its HTX variant comes with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS / 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm). The former comes mated to either a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), while the latter gets three transmission options: a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter.

Price & Rivals

The HTX variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Sonet on road price