2024 Maruti Swift New Engine Explained

The Swift still has a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but it now has three cylinders instead of four, and here are the reasons why that’s not necessarily a bad thing

The 2024 Maruti Swift has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it comes with a new design, updated cabin, and a couple of new features. But one of the biggest changes to the hatchback is the new petrol engine. The changes to the Swift’s powertrain can be broken down to these three points.

Higher Fuel Efficiency

Image of UK-spec 2024 Swift Used For Reference

Fuel Efficiency Variant Old Maruti Swift New Maruti Swift % Increase Manual 22.38 kmpl 24.8 kmpl 10.8% AMT 22.56 kmpl 25.75 kmpl 14.1%

As a Maruti Suzuki product, fuel economy is always a highlight and the new Z-series engine takes a step further in that direction. By design, it is more efficient than the previous one, and by a good margin. The variants with the 5-speed manual transmission are now almost 11 percent more efficient at a claimed fuel economy of 24.8 kmpl. But the most impressive jump is for the 5-speed AMT variants that claim a fuel efficiency of 25.75 kmpl, which has seen an improvement of 14 percent. It is also worth noting that the AMT technology is specifically for markets like India, while the UK and Japan get a more refined CVT automatic for the new Swift.

For reference, if we take these fuel efficiency figures, and consider the price of petrol as Rs 105 per litre, it will translate to saving about Rs 440 with the manual variants, and around Rs 600 with the AMT variants for every 1000 km driven. Over a reasonable period of ownership, it’ll add up to significant savings.

More Environment Friendly

Image of UK-spec 2024 Swift Used For Reference

Not only has it become more fuel efficient, the Swift has also become more eco friendly with this engine. As per the carmaker, this new 1.2-litre Z series engine emits 12 percent less CO than the outgoing unit. Now, this might not have a direct impact on your drives, but it will be better for the environment thanks to a smaller carbon footprint.

Better In The City

Image of UK-spec 2024 Swift Used For Reference

Lastly, this new engine provides better low-end torque, 3.5 percent better to be exact. Sure, it’s down on power than the older Swift with the new engine making just 82 PS instead of 90 PS, but Maruti Suzuki has focussed on what really matters to most buyers of this hatchback, many of which drive mainly in the city.

The improved low-end torque means that when driving inside the city at slower speeds, the car will get sufficient power to get through the traffic and will also get enough power at those speeds to make quick overtakes. Due to this, the slow speed drives inside the city will not feel dull and underpowered. However, this remains to be tested and we will be able to give detailed feedback about this change once we drive the car.

The 2024 Maruti Swift has entered the market with a lot of small but impactful changes, and you can learn about them in its launch report. Also, if you are interested in buying the hatchback but not sure about which variant to pick, we have detailed what each of its variants has to offer, so you can figure out which one will be the best for you.

