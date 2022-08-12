Published On Aug 12, 2022 02:09 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross 2023

The price increment will add more premium features like Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera

The facelifted C5 will launch in September, with top variants inching closer to Rs 40 lakh.

To command a premium of up to Rs 6 lakh over the outgoing model (Rs 32 lakh to Rs 34 lakh).

Updates will include a restyled exterior and revamped cabin featuring new centre console design.

Will continue with the same 2-litre diesel engine as the pre-facelift model.

As reported by us earlier, Citroen’s flagship offering in India, the C5 Aircross, is set to get a facelift in September. In an exclusive news, our sources in the industry suggest that the facelifted mid-size SUV will have a starting price of around Rs 37 lakh and top out at Rs 40 lakh. The facelifted model made its global debut in January 2022.

Price Premium Will Make It A Feature-rich Offering

The 2022 SUV will come with various premium touches such as new LED lighting, revised design for the alloy wheels, and gloss black finish for the grille. Its cabin will be updated too and which will come with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current 8-inch laggy unit, and a revised centre console. It also gets repositioned central AC vents that look much more modern, as well as a gear lever and traction control mode knob.

Other notable feature additions will include Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), front seats with heated and massage function, and a 360-degree camera, like the Europe-spec model.

No Changes Under The Hood

Citroen will continue to offer the facelifted C5 Aircross as a diesel-only SUV. It will come with the same 2-litre diesel engine (177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed AT as the outgoing version.

Price Premium Over The Current Model and Its Rivals

Given the updated C5 Aircross’s starting price estimate, it’s a premium of around Rs 5-6 lakh over the existing model’s price range (Rs 32 lakh and Rs 34 lakh). The new SUV will become a better-equipped rival to the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Tucson, while continuing to take on the VW Tiguan and Jeep Compass.

All prices ex-showroom

