Published On Feb 12, 2023 12:31 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

It will be a thorough update with fresh looks and a redesigned cabin

The new version of the Nexon will sport Tata’s latest design language.

Gets a familiar silhouette but heavily revised front and rear profiles.

It will also get a revamped cabin with larger displays and more features.

Nexon to get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, likely to keep the diesel too.

The design and feature changes will be seen on the updated Nexon EV as well.

Updated Nexon to arrive in 2024, perhaps after the Curvv.

The Tata Nexon is due for a significant update and it seems like the new version is already being put through its paces out in the real world. We’ve got our hands on the evidence on the first sighting of a camouflaged test mule of the 2024 Nexon and there’s plenty to get excited about.

Updated yet familiar design

The new Nexon is identifiable as such thanks to the similar side profile and an identical silhouette, while the front and rear profiles will feature major styling changes. The updated SUV will not see any changes to the platform itself, hence no changes expected in the wheelbase.

At the front, it will sport the same styling as showcased in Tata’s concepts at the Auto Expo with the Curvv and Sierra EV. The LED DRL is a strip across the bonnet with the headlamps positioned lower in the bumper.

Another design detail previewed at the expo are the connected tail lamps, likely to be positioned just along the raised boot lip below the rear windshield.

A fresh interior

From what we have seen, we can just about make out that the new Nexon will feature an updated cabin. It is a much needed update, even though the Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in India (as per monthly sales).

The facelifted SUV will also get Tata’s new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, perhaps an updated digital driver’s display and more premium comforts like its rivals.

Wide variety of powertrains

The Nexon is currently the only car in India to be offered with the choice of all three major fuel types - petrol, diesel and electric. Its facelifted form is expected to continue to offer the same. Yes, the 1.5-litre diesel is expected to stick around for now, while the Nexon’s EV models may get further updates for increased range and performance. The design and feature updates for the Nexon will make their way to the Nexon EV as well.

Tata could also offer the updated Nexon with its new 1.2-litre TGDi (turbocharged petrol) engine that is E20 compliant and more powerful than the current unit with the same displacement. Its output is rated at 125PS and 225Nm and will likely be offered with the choice of a dual-clutch automatic. In comparison, the Nexon’s only automatic option since launch has been the AMT (for both petrol and diesel engines).

Expected launch

Given that this is our first sighting of the all-new Tata Nexon, we suspect it will be market-ready only by 2024. It may even arrive after the Curvv compact SUV. The improved and updated Nexon will continue to rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

