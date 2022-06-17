Modified On Jun 17, 2022 02:45 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

It will be offered with diesel and petrol engines; the former getting two states of tuning

To get 2.2-litre and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines with an optional 4WD for both.

Low-end diesel variants will offer 132PS/300Nm, while the higher-end will deliver 175PS/ up to 400Nm.

200PS/up to 380Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engines will be standard for all the variants.

To get shift-on-fly 4WD system with low and high-range gearbox, off-road modes, mechanical rear locking, and front brake locking differentials.

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards.

In our previous exclusive report, we gave you close estimates of the power figures of the Mahindra Scorpio N. Now, we’ve exclusively learnt the confirmed and exact power and torque figures of the SUV, ahead of its launch on June 27.

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel Low Variants Diesel High Variants Turbo Petrol Engine 2.2-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 132PS 175PS 200PS Torque 300Nm 370Nm/400Nm 370Nm/ 380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD/4WD

The lower-end diesel variants will offer 132PS and 300Nm, while the higher-end will deliver 175PS and up to 400Nm. The low variants’ figures are similar to the Thar, while the top-end variants will be close to the XUV700. Its turbo-petrol variants offer 200PS, the same as the XUV700. A rear-wheel drive will be standard, with the option of 4WD with both the powertrains.

We recently learned that its 4WD variants will carry the suffix '4Xplor'. For off-roading aids, the Scorpio N will feature shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive with 4xPlor drive modes (sand, mud, grass and snow), mechanical locking rear differential and brake locking front differential like Thar (ESP based). Its suspension duties will be handled by front independent setup, rear 5-link suspension (penta-link), and XUV700-like FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) dampers.

Mahindra has already revealed the new Scorpio N’s exterior and interior styling. It will be offered with 6 and 7-seater configurations, with front facing seats for the third row. Its dimensions were also leaked recently, showing that it’s significantly bigger than the current model.

Its expansive feature list will include full LED lighting, electric sunroof, dual zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech with built-in Alexa support, 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging, powered driver’s seat, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to retail from Rs 12 lakh onward, serving as an alternative to the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and also an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

