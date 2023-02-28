Modified On Feb 28, 2023 06:25 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2023

The new generation Verna is set to make its official debut on March 21, 2023; bookings open

New generation Verna can be reserved for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The design of the upcoming sedan has already been leaked through spy shots and teasers.

Hyundai will offer the sedan with two engine options: 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol and a 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) petrol engine.

The Verna will no longer be available with a diesel engine.

Will get more premium features too, like ADAS.

Hyundai is all set to debut the new generation Verna for India, with new features and updated tech. The compact sedan will also feature the new 1.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, along with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (MPi) petrol engine. Ahead of its debut, we have also got details about the power and torque generated by the new turbo-petrol engine which is also being offered with the updated Alcazar.

Specifications 1.5-litre Turbo 1.5-litre NA Power 160PS 115PS Torque 253Nm 144Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/CVT

Both above-mentioned engines will comply with the upcoming BS6 phase II regulations, and they will also be able to run on E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol). Also, the carmaker has axed the 1.5-litre diesel engine option from the sedan.

Also See: New Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spied As Potential Competitor To The Tata Punch

The new turbo-petrol engine will not only be the most powerful in the segment the Verna competes in, but also promises decent fuel economy. Given the claimed figures for this engine in the bigger and boxier Alcazar (up to 18kmpl), it will deliver around 20kmpl in the smaller and more aerodynamic Verna.

Sharp New Looks

The new generation Verna's design has already been unveiled through a series of teasers and spy shots. The sedan's front end has a 'Parametric Jewel' design grille with a long strip of LED DRL.

The sloping roofline looks sharp from the sides, and the silhouette appears to be inspired by the globally available Elantra. The new Verna also has connected LED taillights at the back.

Also Read: Hyundai Gives Updated Alcazar Turbo-petrol Engine, Opens Bookings

Features To Expect

The new Verna is likely to have a new integrated screen setup (for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster). It will also be outfitted with a full suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) like auto emergency braking, lane assist and likely including adaptive cruise control. Other expected features are wireless phone charger, dual zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a premium sound system.

Expected Price & Rivals

Hyundai is set to reveal the prices of the new Verna on March 21, and we expect it to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will continue its rivalry with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz and the facelifted Honda City.