E-Pass Under Coronavirus Lockdown Explained: Frequently Asked Questions Answered

Modified On Apr 25, 2020 11:08 AM By Dhruv

There are individual state websites that allow citizens to obtain an e-pass for travelling

All non-essential travel in the country has been curtailed till the lockdown gets lifted. However the fact remains that during this pandemic, there still may be instances where a person might be required to travel for an essential purpose. The government has also given relaxation for select businesses since April 20 and owners and employees of these businesses can avail the e-pass to get to work.

To make things simpler, whenever an issuing body will issue an e-pass, it will appear on the Aarogya Setu, an application that is being endorsed by the government of India in the fight against COVID-19.

Also Read: Auto Industry Asks For GST Reduction Among Other Requests In The Wake Of Coronavirus

The application lists the most frequently asked questions about e-passes and the answers to the most important ones are:

Q. Can I go anywhere with the e-pass?

A. The e-pass is valid for the designated location only. So if the e-pass is for visiting a hospital, factory or your workplace, you cannot use it to go to a friend’s house. Those who misuse their e-pass will attract punishment.

Q. What are the details mentioned in the e-pass?

A. The e-pass contains details about you, your company, the supply chain, location, nature of your work, etc.

Q. How can you find out the details of the e-pass?

A. The e-pass information can be verified by using a QR scanner, or sending a SMS to 9868454890 with the text “VERIFY” followed by your 6 digit e-pass number.

Q. What are the details required for obtaining an e-pass?

A. You will be required to furnish details like name, DOB, ID number, location, purpose of travel, workplace information to apply for an e-pass.

Q. How can you obtain an e-pass?

A. If you wish to apply for an e-pass, you can do so by visiting https://covidpass.egovernments.org/requester-dashboard/register. It is applicable to residents of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Puducherry, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Other states are also offering the e-pass service but for that, you will have to visit the website of the particular state government, or even the website of the police department of a city. For example, residents of Chennai can apply for a pass by visiting the Chennai police website.