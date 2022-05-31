Modified On Jun 01, 2022 03:40 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar

It’s kitted out for off-roading with custom-designed components and a heavy-duty roof rack

The Mahindra Thar is a capable off-roader which fits the purpose even for regular car buyers with its comfort and easy-to-drive nature. It’s a name that the carmaker probably wants to keep alive, even after the world ditches ICE powertrains. A new rendering from Bimble Designs reimagines what an all-electric Thar would look like as a modified 4x4 SUV for overlanding.

What Would A Mahindra eThar Look Like?

We’ve become familiar with the Thar as a two-door, four-seater off-roader with Jeep-inspired design cues such as a curved bonnet and circular headlights. The new Thar EV concept bears a similar design with clean lines, massive squared wheel arches and beefy, airless off-roading tyres. Its front grille still features the trademark vertical slats, but they are covered up.

It also gets custom bumpers with a bumper guard, LED elements in the headlights and LED light bars on the roof and bumper. It’s finished in a teal blue colour with contrasting black doors and hardtop. The entire SUV has been lifted and is on off-roading suspension, and you can spot protective skid plates under the front bumper for the electric motor and differential assembly.

From behind, the Mahindra Thar EV’s rear fascia seems familiar yet modern. There’s no spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, since the airless tyres are puncture-and-tear resistant by design. Here, too, the electric motor assembly is visible below the custom off-roading rear bumper.

Up top, the functional roof rack seems large enough to accommodate a tent, and it has ladders (on each side) mounted on the custom-designed fenders to help you climb up there.

Will Mahindra ever launch a Thar EV?

The Thar is a popular and truly iconic vehicle for the carmaker, so it’s not far-fetched to think that Mahindra might build an all-electric Thar in the future. After all, carmakers in other countries have already conceptualised or built electric off-roaders based on ladder-frame architectures. Ford has the F-150 Lightning and General Motors, the Hummer EV. Even Jeep-Stellantis, Dodge and Mercedes-Benz have ladder-frame 4x4 EVs in the works.

Mahindra already has a range of ladder-frame-based SUVs such as the Scorpio, Thar, Bolero Neo and more, in its line-up. It might be useful for the carmaker to develop a body-on-frame 4x4 platform for future EVs such as the electric Thar. In fact, the carmaker’s representatives have previously mentioned that Mahindra is considering the possibility of ladder frame electric vehicles. Mahindra’s next EV launch in India is the XUV300 Electric that’s expected to arrive early 2023. Its ‘Born EV’ range of electric SUVs will arrive in 2025.

It’ll likely be a few years before we see a Mahindra Thar EV in the real world. But, Bimble Designs’ concept rendering gives us an idea of how cool the off-roader would look with a retro design and cutting edge off-roading tech.

Let us know in the comments if you would like to see an all-electric Thar come to life, and which other popular SUVs and off-roaders you would like to see with an electric powertrain.

