The CNG models are also carrying perks this time; however, there are no benefits offered on Tata Punch and EV models

The Tiago and Tigor are carrying benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

Save up to Rs 28,000 on Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz.

The Harrier and Safari can be had with discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

Tata is providing the Nexon only with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

No benefits are available with Tata Punch and EV models.

All offers are valid till the end of April 2023.

Just before the price hike, Tata rolled out its April offers, which are applicable across most of its models save the Tata Punch and EVs. While the Tiago and Tigor, along with Harrier and Safari have the highest benefits, followed by the Altroz, the Nexon comes with the least savings this time around. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details:

Tiago

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The cash discount mentioned in the table is valid on mid-spec XT and XT Rhythm, and top-spec XZ+ variants of the Tiago.

The same cash discount of Rs 20,000 is also valid on manual variants of the Tiago NRG.

For all other trims (except CNG), the cash discount reduces to Rs 15,000, while for CNG models, it drops further to Rs 10,000.

The exchange bonus remains the same across all the models.

Tata Tiago is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.04 lakh, and for the Tiago NRG, it ranges from Rs 6.62 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh.

Tigor

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The above- mentioned discounts are valid on all petrol- manual variants of the sub-4m sedan.

For all CNG and petrol automatic variants of the Tata Tigor, the cash discount reduces to Rs 15,000, while the exchange bonus remains the same across the board.

Tata retails the Tigor in the price range of Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Altroz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Cash discount stated in the table is applicable on petrol- automatic and all diesel variants of the Tata Altroz.

The cash discount comes down to Rs 10,000 for petrol manual trims of the premium hatchback. However, the exchange bonus is the same throughout the range.

Tata Altroz is priced between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.

Harrier/Safari

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, are not carrying cash discounts. Also, they do come with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, which is applicable for all variants of both the SUVs.

Prices for the Harrier range from Rs 15 lakh to 24.07 lakh, while the Safari costs between Rs 15.65 lakh and Rs 25.02 lakh.

Nexon

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3,000

The Nexon is being offered with the least benefits this month, as it’s only carrying a corporate discount which is only valid on petrol variants.

The Nexon retails between Rs 7.80 lakh and Rs 14.35 lakh.

Notes

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on your city and sState. Corporate offers vary between different groups. Hence, please contact the Tata dealership situated nearest to you for more details. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

