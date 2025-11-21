Do You Like 2025 Tata Sierra’s Dual-Screen Dashboard Over The Triple-Screen One? Here’s The Public Opinion To It

While the triple-screen dashboard seems to be an emerging trend, the dual-screen setup looks more conventional and natural

The 2025 Tata Sierra is about to be launched on November 25, and needless to say, this new-age model is a tech-loaded SUV. While the top-end Sierra will feature a triple-screen display, a new dual-screen layout (likely for the lower variants) has now been showcased. Hence, we asked our followers to pick their preference between the two in an Instagram poll. And the results had a clear winner. Guess? Check out the result below.

Public Opinion

The poll gained a total of 1142 votes, out of which 73 percent preferred the dual-screen dashboard over the triple-screen one. The remaining 27 percent voted for the latter.

This clearly indicates that people find the dual-screen setup more practical and conventional compared to the other. Even in the author’s opinion, the third co-passenger screen is more of a good-to-have feature than a necessity. It tends to distract the driver and makes the dashboard look a bit too tech-heavy. That said, we also spotted an interesting and surprising feature in the dual-screen dashboard, which we have detailed in this report.

2025 Tata Sierra: Other Features & Safety

The Sierra carries Tata’s best interior to date. Besides the infotainment, driver’s display and the co-passenger entertainment screen discussed, the Sierra gets a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, rear sunshades, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, multi-drive / terrain modes, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, front and rear parking sensors and even a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

2025 Tata Sierra Powertrain

The specifications of the 2025 Tata Sierra are expected to be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

2025 Tata Sierra: Price & Rivals

With an expected starting price of Rs 11 lakh, the new Tata Sierra will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

If you’re curious about how the Sierra stands against its rivals, we’ve compared its features with the Kia Seltos and also against the Hyundai Creta.