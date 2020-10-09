MG Gloster vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On Oct 09, 2020 09:58 AM By Dhruv.A for MG Gloster

How does the MG Gloster’s pricing compare against that of its rivals?

MG Motor might be late to the full-size SUV party but it certainly seems to have done its homework. Its flagship Gloster has been launched with prices ranging between Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh, helping it undercut its rivals despite offering features from a much higher segment. But when you glance at your wallet, which one among these brutes will appeal to your needs?

Prices (ex-showroom) MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Honda CR-V Diesel Petrol & Diesel Diesel Diesel Petrol Petrol Super 7-seater: Rs 28.98 lakh 4X2 Petrol MT: Rs 28.66 lakh 4X2 AT: Rs 28.73 lakh 2.0 CVT: Rs 28. 27 lakh Titanium 4X2 AT: Rs 29.99 lakh Smart 6-seater: Rs 30.98 lakh 4X2 Petrol AT: Rs 30.25 lakh/ 4X2 Diesel MT: Rs 30.67 lakh 4X4 AT: Rs 31.73 lakh Sharp 6-seater: Rs 33.98 lakh/ 7-seater: Rs 33.68 lakh 4X2 AT: Rs 32.53 lakh/ 4X4 MT: Rs 32.64 lakh Titanium+ 4X2 AT: Rs 32.75 lakh Rs 33.25 lakh 4X4 AT: Rs 34.43 lakh Savvy 6-seater: Rs 35.38 lakh TRD Edition 4X2 AT: Rs 34.98 lakh Titanium+ and Sport 4X4 AT: Rs 35.10 lakh TRD Edition 4X4 AT: Rs 36.88 lakh

Note: Variants compared in the same row feature a maximum price delta of Rs 1 lakh

Takeaways

Two SUVs here -- Honda CR-V and VW Tiguan -- are petrol-only models available in just a single variant. Unlike the rest, the CR-V is only a five-seater.

The MG Gloster has the second-most affordable starting price, closely beaten by the Alturas G4 by a mere Rs 25,000.

Since the Gloster is a diesel-only offering, we’ll be focussing only on that powertrain even for the rivals. Thus, an entry in the Toyota diesel family will dent your wallet much more than the alternatives.

The Toyota Fortuner’s 2.7-litre petrol comes with a price tag of Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 30.25 lakh. It is the only offering with both petrol and diesel engine options and the presence of the former makes it more accessible to Fortuner fans.

The petrol-only Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is also priced at Rs 33.25 lakh but its a CBU (completely built-up unit) available in just one fully-loaded variant.

The most affordable 4X4 drivetrain can be found in the Alturas G4, which also happens to be its top variant, at Rs 31.73 lakh.

If the 4X4 drivetrain is what you’re after, then only the diesel-powered options offer this capability. However, the anomaly here is the Tiguan Allspace which gets AWD. The Fortuner petrol and CR-V are rear-wheel drive and front-wheel drive, respectively.

The MG Gloster is the only offering in the segment with radar- and camera-based level one autonomous technology. It’s equipped with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and parallel park assist features. Read more here.

The Gloster is also the only offering that gets a driver seat with ventilation, heating and massage functionality.

Read More on : Gloster Automatic