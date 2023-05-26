Published On May 26, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for MG Comet EV

If you are going for the base-spec Pace variant, check what more you can get if you shell out Rs 1.3 lakh more

Comet EV can be had in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush.

Gets a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230km.

The Pace variant gets a basic set of features like halogen headlamps and tail lamps, Bluetooth calling and a digital driver’s display.

The mid-spec Play variant offers features like dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, connected car tech and LED headlamps and DRLs.

After a long wait, the MG Comet EV finally entered the Indian market in late April and is being offered in three variants. We only had the chance to check out the fully-loaded Plush variant at the time, but with deliveries underway, we get a look at the lower variants as well. Putting the base-spec Pace and mid-spec Play variants side-by-side, we can explore just their differences in detail. But before that, let’s see how these variants are priced.

Price

Pace Play Plush Rs 7.98 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh

* All prices are introductory ex-showroom

The mid-spec Play variant carries a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh over the base-spec Pace variant. Let’s see what all the mid-spec variant offers over the base-spec one for that price jump.

Exterior

Front

From the front end, the differences are easy to catch. The Pace variant (in white) on the left gets halogen headlamps and misses out on the Comet’s signature LED DRL strip that spans across the width of the car. On the right, the Play variant (in Black) gets LED headlamps and you can clearly see the DRL strip lit up.

Side

There are no differences in the side profile. Both variants get the same design details, even with regard to the chrome garnish. The Comet EV gets 12-inch steel wheels as standard with wheel covers.

Rear

At the rear end, the tail lamps of the base-spec Pace variant are halogen and a little wider than the LED ones offered on the mid-spec Play variant. Also, instead of the connecting tail lamps setup, the base-spec model only comes with a reflector. The badging for “Internet Inside” is also absent on the Pace variant as it does not get the infotainment system that offers connected car features.

Interior

Cabin

The difference between the two variants is most notable inside their cabins. The base-spec Comet Pace on the left sports a black and grey interior theme while the mid-spec Play variant on the right features the more premium-looking Space Grey theme.

Additionally, base variant buyers will note the absence of an infotainment system on the plain-looking dash but still get a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The Play variant on the right gets the dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display, another highlight feature of the Comet EV.

Steering

Even though the base-spec Pace variant does not sport a touchscreen infotainment system, MG does offer it with a basic audio system with calling and Bluetooth functionalities. Hence, you still get some steering-mounted controls on the right-hand side. Meanwhile, the Play variant steps it up with the leatherette wrap for the steering wheel which also sports additional controls on the left spoke.

Battery and Motor

All variants of the ultra-compact EV come with the same 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 42PS and 110Nm. It has a claimed range of just 230km. The Comet EV, unlike its rivals, comes with a rear-wheel drivetrain.

The MG Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric car in India and goes up against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

