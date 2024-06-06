  • English
Deliveries Of Toyota Taisor Are Underway

Modified On Jun 06, 2024 03:49 PM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

The SUV is available in five broad variants: E, S, S+, G and V, and comes with petrol, CNG and turbo-petrol engine options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor deliveries underway

Deliveries of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which was launched in April this year, are underway. The Maruti Fronx-derived crossover is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh. Bookings are open at Rs 11,000 on Toyota’s website and the dealerships.

 

Engine and Performance

 

1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

90 PS

77.5 PS

100 PS

Torque

113 Nm

98.5 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT/6-speed AT

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets the same powertrain options as the Maruti Fronx, including the 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Interiors and Safety

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has a dual-tone interior with brown and black upholstery. The top-end variant features a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the base- and mid-spec variants have a 7-inch unit. Other features include a heads-up display, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor interiors

Price Range and Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Read More on : Taisor AMT

