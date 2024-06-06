Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor deliveries underway

Modified On Jun 06, 2024 03:49 PM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

The SUV is available in five broad variants: E, S, S+, G and V, and comes with petrol, CNG and turbo-petrol engine options

Deliveries of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which was launched in April this year, are underway. The Maruti Fronx-derived crossover is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh. Bookings are open at Rs 11,000 on Toyota’s website and the dealerships.

Engine and Performance

1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 77.5 PS 100 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets the same powertrain options as the Maruti Fronx, including the 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Interiors and Safety

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has a dual-tone interior with brown and black upholstery. The top-end variant features a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the base- and mid-spec variants have a 7-inch unit. Other features include a heads-up display, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

Price Range and Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

