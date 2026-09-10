Could This Be How Hyundai’s Upcoming eSUV Looks Like? Launch Confirmed!

Hyundai India has officially confirmed its upcoming subcompact electric SUV today. Internally codenamed the HE1i, it will likely rival the similarly-sized Kia Syros EV, and be positioned below the Creta Electric to compete in the subcompact segment. Here are all the details we know about it so far:

Brand New Platform

Unlike previous speculations, we expect this new eSUV to be based on an all-new dedicated EV platform, From the spyshots so far we can also see that it will have a a boxy silhouette, but in-keeping with Hyundai’s more conservative design language, it could have a more simple and classy design contrasting the Kia Syros EV, which is sold by its sister brand in the same segment.

Expected To Be Feature-loaded

Details of the feature-list remain under wraps, although last year the brand did take us into confidence with the fact that it will offer a Level 2 ADAS suite, making it one of the few cars to offer it at the price point. In typical Hyundai fashion, a lot more is expected to be offered, including dual displays, a large sunroof, multiple wireless chargers and plenty of connected tech and gizmos.

*Hyundai Inster EV image for representation

Two Battery Options

Another detail that we know, is that it will be heavily localised and come with standard-range and long-range battery options. These are likely to translate to upwards of 500 km of claimed range and DC fast charging capabilities as well.

Expected Price And Positioning

Given these details, you can expect the eSUV to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh bracket, putting it squarely below the Creta Electric within Hyundai’s lineup. This means, it may compete with cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

With the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric forming all of Hyundai’s EV lineup right now, the brand wants to take the tech mainstream and make it more accessible. This upcoming eSUV is an attempt to achieve the same, and will play a key role in mapping out the carmaker’s future strategy in India. Details right now remain sparse, but you can certainly expect a high-quality package if other recent Hyundai models are anything to go by.

What are your thoughts on this SUV? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclaimer: AI generated render used. Source