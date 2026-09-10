All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Could This Be How Hyundai’s Upcoming eSUV Looks Like? Launch Confirmed!

    Will this eSUV finally make Hyundai a mainstream brand in the mass-market EV segment?

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 10, 2026 12:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 10, 2026 12:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 10, 2026 12:00 IST
    2.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Hyundai EV SUV

    Hyundai India has officially confirmed its upcoming subcompact electric SUV today. Internally codenamed the HE1i, it will likely rival the similarly-sized Kia Syros EV, and be positioned below the Creta Electric to compete in the subcompact segment. Here are all the details we know about it so far:

    Brand New Platform

    Unlike previous speculations, we expect this new eSUV to be based on an all-new dedicated EV platform, From the spyshots so far we can also see that it will have a a boxy silhouette, but in-keeping with Hyundai’s more conservative design language, it could have a more simple and classy design contrasting the Kia Syros EV, which is sold by its sister brand in the same segment.

    Expected To Be Feature-loaded

    Details of the feature-list remain under wraps, although last year the brand did take us into confidence with the fact that it will offer a Level 2 ADAS suite, making it one of the few cars to offer it at the price point. In typical Hyundai fashion, a lot more is expected to be offered, including dual displays, a large sunroof, multiple wireless chargers and plenty of connected tech and gizmos.

    Hyundai Inster

    *Hyundai Inster EV image for representation

    Two Battery Options

    Another detail that we know, is that it will be heavily localised and come with standard-range and long-range battery options. These are likely to translate to upwards of 500 km of claimed range and DC fast charging capabilities as well.

    Expected Price And Positioning

    Given these details, you can expect the eSUV to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh bracket, putting it squarely below the Creta Electric within Hyundai’s lineup. This means, it may compete with cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV.

    CarDekho Says…

    With the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric forming all of Hyundai’s EV lineup right now, the brand wants to take the tech mainstream and make it more accessible. This upcoming eSUV is an attempt to achieve the same, and will play a key role in mapping out the carmaker’s future strategy in India. Details right now remain sparse, but you can certainly expect a high-quality package if other recent Hyundai models are anything to go by.

    What are your thoughts on this SUV? Let us know in the comments below!

    Disclaimer: AI generated render used. Source

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Inster

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Could This Be How Hyundai’s Upcoming eSUV Looks Like? Launch Confirmed!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience