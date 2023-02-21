Modified On Feb 21, 2023 12:29 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

We do know that Hyundai is working on a Tata-rivalling mass market EV which is expected to go on sale by 2024

A partially covered Hyundai Creta with a protruding floor pan, potentially featuring a developmental battery pack, has been spied on recently. Having been spotted very close to an electric charging station in Chennai has only fuelled the likelihood of it having EV components. This leads us to wonder if Hyundai’s first mass market electric car offering for India could be a Creta EV.

Hyundai EV Plan For India

Back in 2021, we reported that Hyundai India was planning for a mass market EV and to debut it by 2024. It was expected to be an EV version of an outgoing ICE car, with a real world range of over 300 kilometres. At the time, it was expected to be Hyundai’s competitor to the Tata Nexon EV, and now also a rival to the newly launched Mahindra XUV400.

Now the test mule spotted is based on the outgoing Creta, which is unlikely to get the electric version. If Hyundai is indeed working on the Creta EV, it could be based on the facelifted model that it’s launching next year. Or, this spied on model could just be a prototype for component testing while its EV could be a brand new model.

Does The Creta EV Make Sense?

We were expecting a sub-4-metre or a compact SUV offering, which could help keep the EV in a Rs 15-25 lakh range. The tactic of offering EVs based on a combustion engine model seems to have worked for Tata, in terms of economies of scale with shared body and cabin components. On these lines, the Hyundai Creta EV could make sense for India, also given that it’s one of the best selling models of the country, ahead of the Venue.

Creta EV Rivals

With an expected starting price under Rs 20 lakh, it could be seen as a step-up to the Nexon EV and XUV400 and possibly an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV. The larger size could allow for a bigger battery, more range (over 400km), and added comforts over the smaller electric SUVs. Within Hyundai’s lineup, it could be the sensible replacement for the Kona Electric which is currently a premium but outdated model, and will sit below the flagship Ioniq 5 EV. Direct rivals could come in the form of Maruti’s eVX, and Tata’s Curvv and Sierra EVs.

