CNG, EVs And Hybrids Overtake Petrol Cars In India’s August 2026 Sales

According to the FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association), cars powered by alternative fuels have overtaken the sales of traditional Petrol and Diesel cars in August 2026. FADA is the association of dealers who sell and service passenger vehicles in India.

The introduction of blended fuels and the push for alternative fuels aim to reduce fuel imports and pollution. Let’s explore what alternative fuels are and by how much they have overtaken old-school petrol car sales.

What Are Alternative Fuels?

In recent times, we have been in pursuit of saving the environment, which has led to cars that run on alternative fuels. Alternative fuels are fuels which substitute traditional petrol and diesel fuels, such as electricity, CNG, hybrids, and any other form of fuel. Hybrids are cars which run on more than one form of fuel. For example, petrol and electricity, petrol and CNG, and petrol and hydrogen.

But in this story, we are talking about electric vehicles (EVs), CNG and hybrid-electric cars.

It is well known that manufacturers like Tata, Mahindra and MG are pushing electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai and Tata are pushing CNG cars as well. And with the rise of hybrid vehicles from Maruti, Toyota, Honda and MG, these have slowly risen in popularity. Selling such models also helps the manufacturers to keep their corporate-average fuel-economy (CAFE) numbers in check.

In turn, these help push for greener cars, improve fuel efficiency and, of course, reduce tailpipe emissions.

The Alternative Fuels Effect

Over the years, the number of cars sold that are powered by these alternative fuels has grown very slowly. And finally, in August 2026, these cars have just overtaken petrol cars in sales. According to FADA, cars powered by CNG, electric and hybrid powertrains reached 41.95 percent, and traditional petrol cars had a market share of 40.85 percent.

This is major news for the Indian automotive industry, given the recent nationwide concerns regarding blended petrol and its future. It is most likely a catalyst for many to switch over to alternative fuels in order to have better peace of mind and future-proof themselves against possible fuel uncertainties. Given that today E20 petrol is sold throughout the country, which is 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol, this has reduced fuel economy for many and also increased anxiety about higher blends in the near future and the cars’ compatibility.

CarDekho Says…

India is at an interesting pivotal point when it comes to the automotive sector. While this is also true for the rest of the world, it is more pronounced in India thanks to the country being among the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world today. The manufacturers here also have the crunch to have energy- and cost-efficient vehicles, thanks to India being a cost-sensitive market as well. This can result in us seeing more cars being introduced that run on the aforementioned alternative fuels.

Today we have petrol, diesel, hybrid and CNG-powered cars. While we have spoken about most of these, diesel also seems to have an uncertain future thanks to the complications with diesel-particulate filters (DPF) and talks of even diesels being blended in the future.

In the global context, we also see the push for synthetic fuels, which are now powering race cars in motorsports like Formula 1 and WEC (World Endurance Championship). Hopefully, the technology improves enough to make them affordable to run common cars and bring down our carbon footprint.