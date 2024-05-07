English | हिंदी

CNG Cars Account For Over Half Of Maruti’s Pending Orders

Modified On May 07, 2024 01:26 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

  • 3.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The Ertiga CNG accounted for around 30 percent of Maruti’s pending CNG orders

Maruti's pending CNG orders

In a recently held investor meeting, Maruti Suzuki divulged that it had 1.11 lakh CNG cars yet to be delivered by the end of the final quarter of the last financial year (FY). Overall, the carmaker is yet to deliver around 2 lakh orders to customers.

Details Of The Pending Orders

Maruti Ertiga CNG

During the meeting, it was also stated that around 30 percent of the total pending CNG orders are for that of the Maruti Ertiga MPV. Rahul Bharti, chief investor relations officer, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The Ertiga is one major car that has a lot of CNG traction in the market. So the 100,000 capacity at Manesar largely addresses the Ertiga supply bottleneck.

Back in November 2023, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (sales and marketing), Maruti Suzuki, had mentioned that over 50 percent of the carmaker’s CNG sales come from the Ertiga.

Recently, Toyota also reopened bookings for the CNG variants of the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV.

Update On CNG Sales And Plans Ahead

Some of the models in Maruti’s CNG lineup

In the last financial year, Maruti dispatched close to 4.5 lakh CNG models and now plans to retail around 6 lakh units in the ongoing FY24-25. The carmaker, in the same meeting, confirmed that it plans to ramp up production of CNG models to address the growing demand. While Maruti acknowledged that there were some supply-chain issues, it also admitted that the scenario has improved.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Were The Best-selling Car Brands In April 2024

Read More on : Maruti Ertiga on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Ertiga

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Muv Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
CNG Cars Account For Over Half Of Maruti’s Pending Orders
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience