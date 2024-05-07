Modified On May 07, 2024 01:26 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

The Ertiga CNG accounted for around 30 percent of Maruti’s pending CNG orders

In a recently held investor meeting, Maruti Suzuki divulged that it had 1.11 lakh CNG cars yet to be delivered by the end of the final quarter of the last financial year (FY). Overall, the carmaker is yet to deliver around 2 lakh orders to customers.

Details Of The Pending Orders

During the meeting, it was also stated that around 30 percent of the total pending CNG orders are for that of the Maruti Ertiga MPV. Rahul Bharti, chief investor relations officer, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The Ertiga is one major car that has a lot of CNG traction in the market. So the 100,000 capacity at Manesar largely addresses the Ertiga supply bottleneck.”

Back in November 2023, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (sales and marketing), Maruti Suzuki, had mentioned that over 50 percent of the carmaker’s CNG sales come from the Ertiga.

Recently, Toyota also reopened bookings for the CNG variants of the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV.

Update On CNG Sales And Plans Ahead

In the last financial year, Maruti dispatched close to 4.5 lakh CNG models and now plans to retail around 6 lakh units in the ongoing FY24-25. The carmaker, in the same meeting, confirmed that it plans to ramp up production of CNG models to address the growing demand. While Maruti acknowledged that there were some supply-chain issues, it also admitted that the scenario has improved.

