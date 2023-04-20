Modified On Apr 20, 2023 08:03 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

The French carmaker will reveal the C3-based compact SUV in India on April 27

C3 Aircross is expected to be a three-row offering.

The first teaser shows a similar headlamp and split DRL setup of the C3.

Should get some rugged styling elements, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear.

Expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, rear camera, and up to six airbags.

Should draw performance from the C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre petrol engine; automatic also expected onboard.

Prices are likely to start from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen has named its upcoming SUV the ‘C3 Aircross’. As the name suggests, Citroen adds the ‘Aircross’ suffix to its SUVs and it will be based on the C3 hatchback. The fourth Citroen offering is expected to be a three-row SUV offering and will debut on April 27.

The first teaser image shows us a small but informational part of the SUV. The halogen headlamp and split DRL setup are identical to the C3. This tells us that the C3 Aircross will bear some resemblance to its hatchback but could get its distinctive styling elements. Earlier spied images suggest body cladding for a rugged appeal, new bigger alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear profile.

One can expect the C3 Aircross’ cabin to be styled similarly to its hatchback iteration. So we can see some usage of funky colours and quirky elements. In terms of features, a 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, rear parking camera, and up to six airbags can be offered onboard.

Citroen could offer the C3 Aircross with the hatch’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a six-speed manual transmission. The naturally aspirated motor is unlikely to be offered onboard since the power figures are less for a compact SUV. For added convenience, an automatic gearbox is also expected as an option.

The C3 Aircross is expected to start at a sticker price of around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Citroen SUV will be an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor, as well as MPVs like Carens and Ertiga.

