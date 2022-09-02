Published On Sep 02, 2022 08:19 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross 2023

It gets modern looks and new features including ADAS

The facelifted C5 looks sharper all around with notable differences to the front fascia.

Cabin updates include new dashboard and console with a larger 10-inch touchscreen display.

Will continue to get the 2-litre diesel engine only mated to an 8-speed automatic.

It will likely be priced at a premium over the current model, from Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross was expected to arrive here next month and now the launch date has been confirmed to be September 7. It sports a range of cosmetic and feature updates for the premium mid-size SUV.

The new C5 has a sharper styling language which makes the SUV look even more premium. Its feature updates include a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system over the current model’s 8-inch touchscreen with central AC vents under the display unit. The entire centre console has been revised as well. Other big additions to the feature list of the 2022 C5 Aircross are Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), and heated and massage functions for the front seats.

The French carmaker is not making any changes to the powertrain options for the new C5 Aircross. It will continue to be offered with the 2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic, making 177PS and 400Nm.

Citroen will add a premium to the cost of the C5 Aircross for the updated looks and features. The outgoing model is priced from Rs 32 lakh and the 2022 C5 is expected to start from Rs 37 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read More on : C5 Aircross diesel