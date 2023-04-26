Modified On Apr 26, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen's forthcoming SUV will share styling cues with the C3 while being significantly bigger than the hatchback

Citroen is all set to globally unveil its C3-based three-row SUV, the C3 Aircross, in India tomorrow. Since we have already seen multiple spy shots of the SUV, we already know some of its details which are expected to be on offer. In this article, we bring you five things that you can expect from Cirtoen’s fourth offering in India:

C3 Inspired Looks

The design of the C3 Aircross will be heavily inspired by the current Citroen lineup in India, specially the C3 hatchback. Talking about the front, as seen in the most recent spy shot, it has a split chrome grille and headlamp setup. Going by the profile of the SUV, it will be significantly larger than its hatchback version and will have more height for more headroom in the third row, also giving it an upright road presence.

The design of the alloy wheels though will be unique, and the SUV will also have a slightly tweaked design after the C-Pillar. It will feature distinctive front and rear bumpers too.

A Basic Feature List

According to recent sightings of the upcoming Citroen SUV, its front cabin layout will be quite similar to that of the C3 hatchback. The SUV is expected to have a similar feature list, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, day and night IRVM and cruise control.

It will get some updates too in the form of an all-new digital driver's display and roof-mounted AC vents with individual fan speed control knobs for the rear passengers. These details have already been spotted, while automatic climate control still seems to have been given a miss.

Enhanced Safety

(Citroen C3 Hatchback interior image used for reference)

The safety package for the C3 Aircross is likely to come with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera with parking sensors. It may also include new and additional equipment such as hill hold assist, an electronic stability programme, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Expected Powertrain

Citroen will most likely offer the C3 Aircross with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 110PS and 190Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The carmaker may also give the option of an automatic transmission, though we don’t have any official confirmation on it.

Expected Price & Rivals

Citroen will unveil the C3 Aircross tomorrow, with the market launch likely a month or two after. It is expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

