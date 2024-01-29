Modified On Jan 29, 2024 04:47 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

It is now the most affordable automatic option in the segment, undercutting other automatic compact SUVs by over Rs 50,000

The C3 Aircross is now available with the choice of a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The option of the automatic transmission can be had from the mid-spec Plus variant of the C3 Aircross.

It uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110 PS and 190 Nm.

No changes have been made to the feature list of the SUV.

It features a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch driver’s display, and a manual AC.

Safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

The Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants are finally here with prices starting from Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). When it was initially introduced in India in September 2023, Citroen's compact SUV was only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Now, it also gets the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission (torque converter).

The C3 Aircross is offered in three broad variants – Live, Feel, and Max – and is the only compact SUV in the segment to offer the choice of 7-seater configuration, with removable third-row seats. Among these, the mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max variants come with the choice of an automatic transmission. Before we get into further details, let’s have a look at the prices for the C3 Aircross automatic:

Variant Manual Automatic Difference Plus 5-seater Rs 11.55 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh + Rs 1.3 lakh Max 5-seater Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh + Rs 1.3 lakh Max 7-seater Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh + Rs 1.3 lakh

Compared to their manual counterparts, customers will need to pay an additional Rs 1.3 lakh for the automatic variants. It's important to note that Citroen is not providing the option of automatic transmission for the 7-seater Plus variant of the SUV.

Same Turbo-petrol Engine

The Citroen C3 Aircross is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 190 Nm), which now gets the choices of both 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The torque output for the 6-speed automatic transmission variant increases to 205 Nm, which is 15 Nm more than that of the manual version of the C3 Aircross.

No Changes To Feature List

Citroen hasn’t made any changes to the feature list of the SUV with the introduction of the automatic transmission. The C3 Aircross boasts amenities such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering mounted audio controls, and a manual AC.

On the safety front, Citroen has equipped the C3 Aircross with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the Citroen C3 Aircross now range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

