Modified On Jan 22, 2024 12:16 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

Some Citroen dealerships are already accepting bookings (unofficially) for the C3 Aircross automatic

The Citroen C3 Aircross will get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Will be mated to the SUV’s existing 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

No changes expected to the features list

The automatic variants may carry a premium of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding manual transmission variants.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is scheduled to receive an update by the end of this month in the form of an automatic transmission (AT). Ahead of its official launch which is scheduled on January 29, the automatic variants of the Citroen C3 Automatic have reached dealerships. Several Citroen dealerships across India have already started accepting offline bookings for the C3 Aircross automatic.

As seen in the image above, the cabin layout of the AT variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross is identical to that of its manual transmission variant, with the presence of the automatic transmission lever being the only exception. The automatic version of the C3 Aircross will be a 6-speed torque converter unit mated to its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 190 Nm). Currently, the Citroen C3 Aircross is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

No Feature Changes

There are no feature changes expected on the C3 Aircross aside from the introduction of the automatic transmission. The SUV is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, and manual AC with dedicated vents for the third row.

Safety features on the C3 Aircross include dual front airbags, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), rear view camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Price & Rivals

The automatic variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross are expected to come at a premium of approximately Rs 1.3 lakh compared to their respective manual counterparts. Currently, it is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the like of the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

