Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 11.63 Lakh, Includes New GST Rates; Gets A New Dual-tone Interior Theme And New Features

The Citroen Basalt X is based on the top-spec Max variant of the regular model and comes with a dual-tone interior theme and a lot of new features

Exterior design comes with the same design, including all-LED lights and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Gets a black and tan interior theme with the higher variant, while the mid-spec model gets a grey and white interior hue.

Other additions include a rear centre armrest with cupholders, cruise control and ambient lighting.

Other features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch driver’s display, are carried over to the Basalt X.

Powered by the more potent 110 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Citroen has launched the Basalt X SUV-coupe in India, prices of which range between Rs 11.63 lakh and Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the top-spec Max trim. While it has a similar exterior design to the regular model, it gets a new dual-tone theme inside with new features including ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera and ambient lighting that spices things up in the cabin. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the special edition Basalt variant:

What's New?

The exterior design of the Citroen Basalt X is similar to the regular model with V-shaped LED DRLs, projector LED headlights, and wraparound LED tail lights. What’s different, however, is that the Basalt X comes with lighting strips on the grille and model-specific badging on the tailgate. Other than this, it continues to come with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the design of which is the same as the regular model and rugged body cladding on the lower portion of the SUV-coupe.

Unlike the exterior design, it is the interior that gets black and tan cabin theme which looks more premium than the all-white interior of the regular SUV-coupe. Other than this, a rear centre armrest with twin cupholders can be seen, which will be a new feature for the SUV-coupe.

On the features front, Citroen has added ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button-start/stop and ambient lighting to make the interior look more modern and fashionable.

What’s The Same?

Like the regular model, the Citroen Basalt X continues with a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an adjustable under-thigh support for rear seat passengers. It also gets a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, but misses out on any kind of sunroof like the regular Basalt.

The safety suite is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a rear parking camera with sensors

Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

As the Citroen Basalt X is based on the fully-loaded Max trim, it comes with the more potent turbo-petrol option with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt X locks horns with the Tata Curvv, while being a stylish option to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and also the upcoming Maruti Victoris.

