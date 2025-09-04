Citroen Basalt X Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need To Expect From The Upcoming SUV-coupe

The Citroen Basalt X is going to feature an all-black exterior and interior design, with some brown elements inside the cabin

After the launch of the Citroen C3 X in India, the French carmaker is readying the Citroen Basalt X, pre-bookings of which are already open at pan-India Citroen dealerships. The carmaker had teased the special edition SUV-coupe recently and said that it will go on sale tomorrow, on September 5, 2025. If you are interested in getting your hands on the Basalt X model, here’s everything you need to know about it:

Expected Exterior Design

The teaser image of the Citroen Basalt X reveals that the special edition SUV-coupe will come with an all-black exterior theme. However, it can come with some other colour options, as seen with the Citroen C3 X. What is also seen in the teaser video is that it will get the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Other than this, everything else, including the LED projector headlights, wraparound LED tail lights, and a sloping roofline.

Expected Interior Design

Inside, the teaser images show that the Basalt X will get a dual-tone black and brown theme, which could be carried over to the leatherette seat upholstery to round off the cabin design. To make it feel more premium, Citroen might equip it with ambient lighting, as a noticeable translucent trim is visible in the teased model. It will also get a rear centre armrest with two cupholders, which is not offered with the regular Basalt.

Other than this, everything else, including the 3-spoke steering wheel and chrome accents on the air-con vents of the regular model, is expected to be carried over to the Basalt X.

Expected Features And Safety

The feature suite, except for the ambient lighting, is expected to be the same as the regular model, including a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. It will also continue with an adjustable under-thigh support, but will omit a sunroof of any sort.

The safety suit is also expected to be similar with features including 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. However, it can be offered with a 360-degree camera as an optional accessory.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt X is expected to be powered by the same naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 110 PS 110 PS 82 PS Torque 190 Nm 205 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

To make the Citroen Basalt X feel more premium than the regular SUV-coupe, Citroen can offer it with the more potent turbo-petrol option.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Citroen Basalt X range will command a slight premium over the regular Basalt, prices of which range from Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Tata Curvv while being a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Citroen Aircross, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and also the upcoming Maruti Victoris.

