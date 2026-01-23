Citroen Aircross and Citroen C3 Get Variant Updates, But There’s A Catch

These variants will be manufactured exclusively based on confirmed customer bookings, so expect some waiting time

Citroen India has launched a new variant each for its C3 hatchback and Aircross SUV. The C3 gets a new Live (O) trim, which rolls down a handful of features at a more appealing price tag. On the other hand, the Aircross’s top Max Turbo variant has been updated with a 5-seater layout too. Notably, both cars stick to the same mechanicals and design as before.

Also, the French carmaker has announced that these variants will be exclusively manufactured only after their bookings have been placed by the customer. If this gets you curious, here are the updates to note:

Prices

Citroen Aircross

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Aircross Max Turbo 5-seater (New) Rs 12.41 lakh Aircross Max Turbo 7-seater Rs 12.80 lakh Difference (-) Rs 39,000

Both the Max Turbo 5- and 7-seater variants listed above get a manual gearbox. It is not yet confirmed if the 5-seater will also be offered with an automatic gearbox like the 7-seater ones.

As seen above, the 5-seater manual is Rs 39,000 more affordable than the 7-seater one.

Citroen C3

Variant Price (ex-showroom) C3 Live Rs 4.95 lakh C3 Live (O) [New] Rs 5.49 lakh C3 Feel Rs 5.85 lakh

The C3 Live (O) variant is priced at Rs 54,000 more than the base-spec Live trim.

It undercuts the Feel and Feel (O) variants by Rs 36,000 and Rs 1.31 lakh, respectively.

What’s New In These Variants?

Citroen Aircross

The Aircross’s 5-seater configuration was earlier limited only to the lower You and Plus variants. This has now been extended to the top-end Max Turbo variant and with the third row now removed, the 5-seater Max Turbo certainly benefits from a slightly improved second-row leg room and an increased boot space. You also get some added comfort features such as a rear centre armrest with cupholders and a 3-step seat recline. Apart from these changes, there are no major feature additions, and the 5-seater continues to offer the same equipment as the 7-seater Max Turbo.

The Aircross Max Turbo 5-seater is available in three monotone hues: Polar White, Deep Forest Green and Perla Nera Black. The Max Turbo 7-seater, however, can be had in Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Steel Grey and Polar White colours as well. The white, green and red shades can also be had in dual-tones, which is a compromise in case you pick the 5-seater.

Note: Inside, both the 5- and 7-seater Aircross sports a Dark Brown cabin theme. Meanwhile, you get a black and grey interior in the lower variants.

Citroen C3

The Live (O) variant sits as a well packaged new mid-level option to the C3’s lineup. It stands out with leatherette seat upholstery, which is not offered on any other lower or higher trim.

The variant also gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 4-speaker sound system - features otherwise available only from the higher Feel (O) variant.

New additions also include a rearview camera, while fog lamps, usually reserved for the top-spec Shine variant, are also offered here. Things are rounded off by full wheel covers and body side cladding with chrome inserts.

The Citroen C3 Live (O) variant is only offered in the Perla Nera Black exterior shade. The C3 is otherwise available with four other monotone shades: Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red.

Our Take:The C3 Live (O) seems to be a good value-for-money package considering the plentiful feature additions for the price it is offered in. Things like a rear parking camera, an infotainment and a sound system can be a deal-breaker against the more expensive higher trims.

Powertrain Options

The Citroen C3 and Aircross share the same engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Rivals

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Citroen Aircross rivals compact SUVs like the new Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun. It will also face the heat from the upcoming 2026 Renault Duster.

The alternate choices to the Citroen C3 include Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.