Modified On Aug 28, 2023 12:31 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon 2023

The cabin gets a purple hue to match its new exterior colour option

The facelifted Nexon is set to be launched on September 14.

It could get the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and retain the 1.5-litre diesel option.

Sports Tata’s latest design language as showcased in concepts like Curvv.

Could get ADAS features as a part of its safety kit.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Tata Nexon has been spied undisguised yet again, and this time we get a clear look inside its cabin, at the new dashboard. The updated subcompact SUV has gone through a major facelift with a lot of changes inside and out. You can check them out here.

Cabin

This cabin gets a layered dashboard with a mostly black theme. The unit spied here has a dual-tone finish with a purple hue at the bottom to pair with the new exterior paint option. This same colour can be seen on the seats and at the bottom of the steering wheel.

The flat-bottom steering wheel is clearly visible with the illuminated Tata logo. It gets a new fully digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the centre. The rest of the cabin gets a neat-looking design refresh as well to make it look up to date.

Powertrains

The updated Nexon will most likely retain the 1.5-litre diesel engine (110PS/260Nm) which is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. Tata’s new E20-compliant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm) is likely to be offered with a choice between manual and DCT (dual-clutch transmission) automatic options.

Features & Safety

Apart from the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver’s display, the updated Nexon can also get wireless phone charging.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift: All Changes Noticed So Far

On the safety front, it could get up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera in addition to ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It could also get ADAS features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking.

Launch, Price & Rivals

Tata will launch the facelifted Nexon on September 14, alongside its electric version. We expect it to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards; and once launched, it will continue to rival the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Image Source

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT