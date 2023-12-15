Modified On Dec 15, 2023 12:58 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The GTX+ variant of the Kia Sonet has got some styling tweaks and equipment revisions over the outgoing model, making it a more feature-rich offering

The Kia Sonet sub-4m SUV has just been unveiled in a facelifted iteration. It will be offered in seven variants in total: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. In this story, let’s see how the GTX+ variant (under the GT Line trim) of the Kia Sonet facelift looks like in the real world:

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Sonet GTX+ gets a differently styled grille than the other trims (HT Line and X-Line), featuring a honeycomb pattern with silver inserts and the front camera. Its bumper is sportier than that of the Tech Line variants with sleek LED fog lamps. That said, the multi-reflector 3-piece LED headlights and the longer fang-shaped LED DRLs are common across the three trim lines.

The GTX+ variant of the Sonet now also sports 10 features of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its ADAS works based on the camera mounted on the inner side of the front windshield.

Side

The only major changes to the sides of the new Sonet GTX+ are the freshly designed 16-inch alloy wheels and the ORVM-mounted camera that’s part of the 360-degree setup.

Rear

At the back, the updated SUV’s GTX+ variant has a wiper with washer and defogger. With the facelift, the Sonet now gets a connected LED tail lamp setup, same as the new Kia Seltos.

Interior

Dashboard

Kia has retained the all-black cabin theme for the GT Line version of the SUV and there has not been any change to the overall dashboard shape and layout.

Its steering wheel has the ‘GT’ moniker on the lower portion, while the hotkey for ADAS is now part of the steering-mounted controls that also comprises the button for the cruise control.

It now also comes with a revised climate control panel while continuing to offer ventilated front seats as before.

Front Seats

The 2024 Sonet’s GTX+ variant has been provided with black and white seat upholstery with contrast white stitching. The height-adjustable driver seat now has 4-way power-adjustment, which was introduced on its sibling the Hyundai Venue in 2022.

This variant of Kia’s sub-4m SUV also gets a single-pane sunroof and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display as seen in the Seltos.

Rear Seats

At the back, the Sonet GTX+ comes with only two adjustable headrests, which is missing for the centre passenger, but all passengers get 3-point seatbelts. That said, Kia has provided it with a centre armrest with cupholders and rear AC vents.

Price And Rivals

We expect the Kia Sonet facelift to go on sale in January 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Hyundai Venue, it will also go up against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The Kia SUV is also an alternative to the Maruti Fronx crossover.

