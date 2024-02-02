Published On Feb 02, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and is due to launch later this year

Tata announced its bold target for 10 EVs in its lineup by 2025 a few years ago and has already previewed a slew of its upcoming electric cars. For 2024 alone, we’re expecting a total of three new EVs from the Indian carmaker, one of which is the Tata Harrier EV. This electric SUV’s concept was first revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo, and it has now been showcased again at the 2024 Bharat Mobilily Expo, in the new Emerald Green hue. Check out the mid-size electric SUV concept in these five detailed images.

Front

Tata has not made any changes to the design of the Harrier EV concept since its debut. Up front, you can see the connected LED DRLs, which is also being offered on the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the facelifted Harrier. The EV gets a closed-off grille with horizontal slats. The vertically placed LED headlights are tucked deep inot the corners of the chunky bumper. At the very bottom, the SUV gets a sleek skid plate design, above which are vertical design elements for the air dam. You can also spot the ADAS radar housed between them.

Side

The profile resembles the ICE version in every way, differentiated only by the “.ev” badging on the front fenders. The SUV is finished in a dual-tone paint which gets gloss black finish on the roof and pillars. It gets slim cladding around the wheel archers and thick cladding under the doors for a slightly more rugged appearance.

The one big difference from the ICE Harrier is the design of the dual-tone alloy wheels. In the electric version, the design seems more aerodynamic with the textured plastic inserts.

Rear

At the back, you can spot the connected LED tail lights, and also the Z-shaped wraparound light elements on either side. The SUV gets a roof-integrated rear spoiler, which is also finished in gloss black.

The bottom part of the rear profile gets a massive bumper which houses a skid plate with vertical design elements.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be launched later this year and it can be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be based on the recently revealed Tata Acti.EV platform and offer a claimed range of over 500 km, and get the choice of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The electric SUV will be a direct rival to the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8, and will also act as a premium and spacious alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

