Modified On Mar 15, 2023 11:51 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The 4WD variant of the Thar will also soon be available with this white colour

Mahindra Thar is still one of the most popular SUVs in the country, with its appeal rejuvenated with the introduction of the rear-wheel drive variants. The RWD Thar doesn’t look any different to the 4WD variant, save for the model-specific badges and it also gets two new exclusive colour options for the time being.

How’s The New Look?

The Arctic White shade gives the Thar bold looks and contrasts well with the dark grey and black bumpers, body cladding, ORVMs and roof. Thar lovers will remember that the predecessor was also offered with the same white exterior shade.

Other Thar Colours

This shade will soon be available with the Thar’s 4WD variants as well, confirmed by the SUV maker which let the news slip recently. We’re expecting the Arctic White colour to be limited to the 4WD’s top-spec LX trim. Even the Blazing Bronze colour is limited to the RWD variants, while the 4X4 trims can be had in Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Deep Grey and Napoli Black options.

Features And Engines

The SUV features a seven-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, dual front airbags, hill descent control, and traction control. Besides the drivetrain, the Thar RWD gets a smaller 118PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with its existing 150PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol.

Latest Thar Prices

The RWD variants start at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh going up to Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), creating a value proposition for buyers who like the idea of a Thar but are ready to let go of its 4X4 hardware. The 4WD variants are priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

