English | हिंदी

Check Out 4X2 Mahindra Thar In This New Arctic White Colourway

Modified On Mar 15, 2023 11:51 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

  • 704 Views
  • Write a comment

The 4WD variant of the Thar will also soon be available with this white colour

Mahindra Thar White

Mahindra Thar is still one of the most popular SUVs in the country, with its appeal rejuvenated with the introduction of the rear-wheel drive variants. The RWD Thar doesn’t look any different to the 4WD variant, save for the model-specific badges and it also gets two new exclusive colour options for the time being.  

How’s The New Look?

Mahindra Thar White

The Arctic White shade gives the Thar bold looks and contrasts well with the dark grey and black bumpers, body cladding, ORVMs and roof. Thar lovers will remember that the predecessor was also offered with the same white exterior shade. 

Other Thar Colours

Mahindra Thar White

This shade will soon be available with the Thar’s 4WD variants as well, confirmed by the SUV maker which let the news slip recently. We’re expecting the Arctic White colour to be limited to the 4WD’s top-spec LX trim. Even the Blazing Bronze colour is limited to the RWD variants, while the 4X4 trims can be had in Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Deep Grey and Napoli Black options. 

Also read: 5 Ways How The RWD Mahindra Thar Is Different From The 4WD One

Features And Engines

Mahindra Thar White

The SUV features a seven-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, dual front airbags, hill descent control, and traction control. Besides the drivetrain, the Thar RWD gets a smaller 118PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with its existing 150PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol.

Latest Thar Prices

Mahindra Thar White

The RWD variants start at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh going up to Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), creating a value proposition for buyers who like the idea of a Thar but are ready to let go of its 4X4 hardware. The 4WD variants are priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Read More on : Thar diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 51% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra Thar In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsCheck Out 4X2 Mahindra Thar In This New Arctic White Colourway
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience