Check Out The 2025 Tata Sierra’s One-Below-Top Accomplished Variant In 11 Images

The one-below-top Accomplished variant gets most of the features except for one that is available only on the top-spec variant

Tata has revived the Sierra in a modern form, and if you are planning to buy one, we have already covered its mid-spec Adventure trim. In this report, we take a look at the one-below-top spec, the Accomplished variant. Here’s a detailed look at what the Sierra Accomplished variant offers across design, interior, features, safety, and engine options.

Front

At the front, the Sierra Accomplished continues with the same sturdy appearance seen across the range. The chunky bumper, finished with a silver skid plate, adds a rugged touch to the overall design. It features full-width LED DRLs along with LED fog lamps, and LED headlights, but still misses out on welcome and goodbye function, and dynamic side indicators.

Despite these omissions, the front design remains clean and well put together, in line with the Sierra’s overall styling.

Side

From the side, the Accomplished variant looks identical to the trims below it. It features either 17- or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the engine you pick. Other design highlights include flush-type door handles, gloss black-finished body cladding, and roof rails.

The silhouette continues to look modern and balanced, without any additional visual elements exclusive to this trim.

Rear

At the rear, the Accomplished variant retains the same sporty design. Full-width LED tail lamps give it a modern appearance, while the silver-finished rear skid plate complements the rugged theme.

Like the other higher trims, all colour options are offered with a dual-tone black roof, adding contrast to the overall styling. Check out the Sierra’s variant-wise colour options here.

Interior

Inside, the Accomplished variant sets itself apart with a fresh beige and off-white interior theme, paired with black and silver accents. Leatherette upholstery replaces fabric seats, giving the cabin a more upmarket feel.

The dashboard layout remains familiar, but this variant gets a head-up display, ambient lighting integrated into the centre console, as well as dashboard. Ventilated front seats and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat further improve front-seat comfort.

Overall, the cabin feels more feature-rich, while still keeping the layout clean and practical.

Features and Safety

The Accomplished variant gets feature additions, including a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, along with a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Other features on offer include a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

The key addition in this variant over the Adventure trims is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Other safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Options

The Accomplished variant of the Sierra is offered with the same engine and transmission options as the Adventure Plus trim. The powertrain specifications are detailed below.

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol Power 108 PS 118 PS 160 PS Torque 145 Nm Up to 280 Nm 255 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

Price and Rivals

Tata has priced the Sierra Accomplished from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra locks horns with the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, 2026 Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Citroen Aircross.