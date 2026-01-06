Check Out Mahindra XUV 7XO’s 11 Colour Options In Our Image Gallery
Modified On Jan 06, 2026 05:44 PM By Bikramjit
The XUV 7XO brings four new hues to the palette
The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV sports a more modern design now, which we have already detailed using images. In this report, you can take a look at all 11 colour options, which include 7 monotone and 4 dual-tone hues, that are available with the XUV 7XO:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Colour Options
The XUV 7XO can be had in seven monotone shades, out of which four can be opted for in a dual-tone as well.
Stealth Black
Ruby Velvet
Nebula Blue
Galaxy Grey (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)
Desert Myst (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)
Midnight Black (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)
Everest White (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)
Fact: The XUV 7XO is basically the facelifted version of the XUV700. If you're wondering how the nameplate has evolved, take a look at this comparison.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features Onboard
The Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with modern features like a 12.3-inch triple display setup, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats with boss mode for the co-driver seat, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, and BYOD (device mounts) for front seatback displays. In fact, even the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO comes loaded with enough features if you're on a budget.
The safety suite of the XUV 7XO has 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain
The XUV 7XO will use the same engine options that were offered with the XUV700. Here are the specifications:
|
Engine Option
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre Diesel
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel drive
|
Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive (AT only)
|
Power
|
200 PS
|
185 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Up to 450 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
*AT - torque converter automatic transmission
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rivals
The Mahindra XUV 7XO will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.
