All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Check Out Mahindra XUV 7XO’s 11 Colour Options In Our Image Gallery

    Modified On Jan 06, 2026 05:44 PM By Bikramjit

    30K Views
    • Write a comment

    The XUV 7XO brings four new hues to the palette

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Colour Options

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV sports a more modern design now, which we have already detailed using images. In this report, you can take a look at all 11 colour options, which include 7 monotone and 4 dual-tone hues, that are available with the XUV 7XO:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Colour Options

    The XUV 7XO can be had in seven monotone shades, out of which four can be opted for in a dual-tone as well.

    • Stealth Black

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Ruby Velvet

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Nebula Blue

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Galaxy Grey (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Midnight Black

    • Desert Myst (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Desert Myst

    • Midnight Black (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Everest White (Also available with Stealth Black Roof)

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Everest White

    Fact: The XUV 7XO is basically the facelifted version of the XUV700. If you're wondering how the nameplate has evolved, take a look at this comparison.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features Onboard

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with modern features like a 12.3-inch triple display setup, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats with boss mode for the co-driver seat, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, and BYOD (device mounts) for front seatback displays. In fact, even the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO comes loaded with enough features if you're on a budget

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The safety suite of the XUV 7XO has 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

    The XUV 7XO will use the same engine options that were offered with the XUV700. Here are the specifications:

    Engine Option

    2-litre Turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre Diesel

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive (AT only)

    Power

    200 PS

    185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Check Out Mahindra XUV 7XO’s 11 Colour Options In Our Image Gallery
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience