Check Out How The Tata Curvv’s Base Variant Looks Like In These Real-life Images
The base variant of Tata Curvv comes with LED lighting elements but misses out on some creature comforts
The Tata Curvv was launched last year and was recently announced as the official car for IPL 2025. The SUV-coupe is offered in eight broad variants: Smart, Pure Plus, Pure Plus S, Creative, Creative S, Creative Plus S, Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus A. Let us have a look at what the base variant looks like in real-life images.
Front
The fascia of the Smart variant features split LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED headlights and the ‘Tata’ logo in the middle. It misses out on connected LED DRLs and silver inserts on the grille..
Side
The side profile of the Tata Curvv boasts a sloping roofline, body coloured flush-type door handles, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, and black-finished ORVMs that also feature turn indicators. It misses out on a shark fin antenna and 17-inch alloy wheels, which are offered with the top variant. The ORVMs of the base variant are more rounded, compared to the boxy ones offered on higher variants.
The base Smart variant is only offered in two colour choices, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.
Rear
The rear profile of the base variant offers split LED taillamps and a ‘Curvv’ badging across the centre. It misses out on connected taillamps and a silver-coloured skid plate, which are offered from the higher-spec variant, Creative Plus S.
Interior
The base variant Smart has on offer a barebones interior, which features a 2-spoke steering wheel and a semi-digital driver display. The centre console comes with a gear shifter along with a drive mode selector. The lower variant misses out on a 4-spoke steering wheel, physical controls for the auto AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Features And Safety
The base variant of Tata Curvv comes with features such as manual AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, all four powered windows, and three driving modes. In terms of safety, it comes with 6 airbags, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist, and ABS with EBD.
Powertrain Options
Tata Curvv comes with three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo petrol
|
1.2-litre T-GDi petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
125 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
225 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT*/ 7-speed DCT^
*MT= Manual Transmission / ^DCT= Dual Clutch automatic Transmission
Tata offers the base variant with the 120 PS turbo-petrol and diesel engines along with only the manual transmission.
Price and Rivals
The Tata Curvv’s base variant is offered at a price tag of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV-coupe goes up against the Citroen Basalt while being an alternative to the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Grand Vitara.
Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)
