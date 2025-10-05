All
    Check Out 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift 6 Colour Options In Images

    Modified On Oct 05, 2025 10:40 AM By Shreyash

    5.8K Views
    The 2025 Mahindra Thar is being offered in a total of 6 colour options, including two new exterior shades: Tango Red and Battleship Grey

    2025 Thar Colour Options

    The 2025 Mahindra Thar was launched recently featuring subtle updates inside and out. Along with these updates, Mahindra has also introduced two new colour options: Tango Red and Battleship Grey. Overall, the Thar is now  being offered in a total of 6 different exterior shades. Let’s take a look at each of them, one by one, in images:

    Tango Red

    2025 Mahindra Thar Tango Red

    Battleship Grey

    2025 Mahindra Thar Battleship Grey

    Deep Forest

    2025 Mahindra Thar Deep Forest

    Everest White

    2025 Mahindra Thar Everest White

    Stealth Black

    2025 Mahindra Thar Stealth Black

    Deep Grey

    2025 Mahindra Thar Deep Grey

    Meanwhile, if you want to take a closer look at the 2025 Mahindra Thar’s revised design elements, check out our in-depth gallery

    Features And Safety

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Features on board the 2025 Thar includes a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

    Also Read: 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Old vs New Compared In Images

    Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, a rear view camera with parking sensors, and rear wiper and washer.

    Powertrain Options

    The 2025 Mahidnra Thar uses the same powertrain options as before. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    118 PS

    152 PS

    132 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT)

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drive-type

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Price Range And Rivals

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Prices for the 2025 Mahindra Thar range from Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. For detailed variant-wise prices, check out our in-depth launch story of the revised Mahindra Thar. It rivals the offroad SUVs like Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.

