Check Out 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift 6 Colour Options In Images

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is being offered in a total of 6 colour options, including two new exterior shades: Tango Red and Battleship Grey

The 2025 Mahindra Thar was launched recently featuring subtle updates inside and out. Along with these updates, Mahindra has also introduced two new colour options: Tango Red and Battleship Grey. Overall, the Thar is now being offered in a total of 6 different exterior shades. Let’s take a look at each of them, one by one, in images:

Tango Red

Battleship Grey

Deep Forest

Everest White

Stealth Black

Deep Grey

Meanwhile, if you want to take a closer look at the 2025 Mahindra Thar’s revised design elements, check out our in-depth gallery.

Features And Safety

Features on board the 2025 Thar includes a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, a rear view camera with parking sensors, and rear wiper and washer.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Mahidnra Thar uses the same powertrain options as before. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive-type Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range And Rivals

Prices for the 2025 Mahindra Thar range from Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. For detailed variant-wise prices, check out our in-depth launch story of the revised Mahindra Thar. It rivals the offroad SUVs like Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.