Modified On Dec 17, 2022 10:13 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

Apart from a few significant crash test results, we also received information and updates on a couple of new EVs and upcoming products in India.

Several Global NCAP crash test results on revised norms made headlines this week, while we also got updates on two new EVs heading to India, one from Hyundai and the other from Citroen. Not to mention, Maruti unveiled its first mass-market flex-fuel vehicle.

A lot more happened this week, and the most essential highlights are included here.

Mahindra Scorpio N Gets A Five Star Safety Rating

The Scorpio N succeeds well in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. Despite being a body-on-frame SUV, it has obtained five-star adult safety ratings, that too on updated norms. Also, the SUV achieves three-star ratings for child occupants.

Maruti Cars Returns With Bad Safety Ratings, Again

It's not the first time that Maruti vehicles have failed to justify their safety standards, and this time also, the Swift, Ignis, and S-Presso return with a single-star safety rating, in the crash test assessment on updated new Global NCAP norms.

Maruti Showcased Its First Mass Market Flex Fuel Car

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, unveiled a prototype of its mass-market flex-fuel vehicle, the Wagon R, which will serve as a test bed for the extensively modified engine that can run on E85 fuel. By 2025, Maruti's first flex-fuel vehicle will be available in India.

Citroen’s First Electric Car To Be Called As eC3

Citroen's impending electric car based on the C3 will be known as the ‘eC3’, as confirmed by the French automaker. The new eC3 is expected to get additional features over its ICE iteration and is likely to make its debut by the end of this month.

Mahindra To Set Up Its New EV Manufacturing Plant In Pune

Mahindra will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the period of up to eight years to establish a new EV manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The electric vehicles based on Mahindra's newly created EV-specific INGLO platform will be built here.

Hyundai Verna Interiors Spied

The new-generation Verna is making headlines since it is continuously being spied on with fresh details, from the last couple of months. The test mule of the new Verna was spotted again, this time revealing its interiors, which include an integrated dual-screen setup. The fourth-generation Verna will be available in India by April 2023.

Toyota Unveils The Hilux EV Concept

Toyota's most popular and best-selling pickup was recently displayed as an electric concept in Thailand, which is named Hilux Revo BEV. The unveiling was part of Toyota's commemoration of its 60th anniversary in the county. Its specifications and the production details are yet unknown.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Unveiled on December 20

The most awaited EV from the Korean carmaker, the Ioniq 5, is set to make its India debut on December 20, and the bookings will commence from the same date. It will be Hyundai’s second EV offering in India, following the Kona Electric. The new EV crossover from Hyundai is based on the same architecture as Kia EV6.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Shown In India

Mercedes-Benz hosted the third Safe Roads Summit campaign in India, showcasing its Vision EQXX at its Research and Development India Centre (MBRDI) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Mercedes-Vision Benz's EQXX is an electric prototype with an emphasis on sustainable technologies.