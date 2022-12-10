Published On Dec 10, 2022 08:01 AM By Shreyash

Several manufacturers announced price hikes on their products this week, which will take effect from January 2023

It's been a bustling week filled with major industry announcements, recall stories, and crash testing. While certain Maruti and Toyota vehicles have been recalled, there is anticipation that the Tata Nano may make a comeback as an EV. We've included all of this and more in our weekly roundup.

Toyota Innova Hycross To Be Made Available To Fleet Customers

Toyota has officially announced that the new Innova Hycross will be sold in the commercial segment as well, albeit only in the base trim. Also, the new MPV will be available in dealerships from January 2023, with test drives beginning at the same time. Furthermore, the redesigned Innova's pricing is expected to be disclosed during the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Waiting Time On Maruti Cars Is Increasing

Maruti has a backlog of around 73,000 units of Brezza and 50,000 units of Grand Vitara. The subcompact SUV has a six-month waiting period, while the Grand Vitara has a nine-month waiting period.

Several Cars Recalled This Week

Maruti has recalled 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, XL6, Ertiga, and newly launched Grand Vitara due to a probable fault in the shoulder height adjustable assembly of the front row seatbelt. This recall also affects the Toyota Hyryder, which has the same underpinnings as the Grand Vitara.

Tata Nano EV Could Be India’s Most Affordable Electric Car

Tata's iconic Nano is being considered for a comeback, but this time as an electric vehicle. It will be Tata's new entry-level electric hatchback which may offer greater amenities and enhanced safety.

Many Carmakers Have Announced The Price Hike From January 2023

Many automakers have started rolling in price hike announcements which will take effect in January 2023. The cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Kia, Renault and Maruti will become dearer at the start of 2023. Meanwhile, you can also check out top year-end offers of the month which are detailed here.

Skoda Octavia Combi and Indonesian Hyundai Creta Crash Tested

We saw two significant crash test results this week, one from ASEAN NCAP for the Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta, which received full five-star safety ratings for both adult and child passenger protection. The Skoda Octavia Combi, on the other hand, also gets full five star safety ratings, in the assessments performed by Euro NCAP.

Volkswagen Launched An Exclusive Edition Of The Tiguan

Volkswagen has released a new 'Exclusive' edition of the Tiguan to commemorate the one-year voyage of the new SUV in India. It receives cosmetic updates in the form of new alloy wheels and aluminium pedals. All of this comes with the distinctive 'Exclusive' label. It costs the same as the standard Tiguan.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Trim Productions Underway

While the deliveries for the Z4 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio have already started, it indicates that the production of the lower trims of the SUV are now underway. Recently, a Z4 variant has been spied at a stockyard of the dealership, which has been detailed here in pictures.

New-Generation Hyundai Verna Spied Again

There have been numerous sightings of the new generation Hyundai Verna ahead of its debut in India, and this recent spotting suggests that spotted model could possibly be the N Line version of the compact sedan, as the latest spy shot video reveals the new alloy design with red brake callipers, which is exclusive to N-Line version of the Hyundai cars.