This week was quite hectic with several launches, price announcements and the big unveil from Maruti

In the past one week, there have been some really important announcements and events. Citroen and Mahindra announced the prices of the C3 and Scorpio N Automatic, while Maruti revealed the Grand Vitara SUV. A tearful moment was also seen as Ford rolled out the last unit of Ecosport from its Chennai plant. So, let’s jump ahead to all the big headlines that happened in the past seven days:

Maruti Grand Vitara Revealed

Maruti has unveiled its newest compact SUV, the Grand Vitara. It’s basically Maruti’s version of the Toyota Hyryder, using the same hybrid powertrains and the optional AWD. Its prices will be out in September, rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and VW Taigun.

Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic And 4WD Prices Out

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the Scorpio N’s automatic, 4WD, and 6-seater variants. With this, the carmaker has also announced the deliveries of the SUV from September 26.

Citroen C3 Launched!

Citroen’s second product, the C3 hatchback, now goes on sale. It’s available in two trims with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines. The C3’s dimensions, prices, and features make it rival a range of models, including hatchbacks and some subcompact SUVs.

Other Launches

2022 Maruti Alto Launch Date Out

Maruti is going to bring in the new generation Alto on August 18. The hatchback will receive a complete styling overhaul, new features, and possibly the option of a bigger petrol engine with an automatic gearbox.

Last Unit Of The Ford Ecosport Rolls Out

Ford has rolled out the last unit of the Ecosport SUV from its Chennai plant. The manufacturer shut down its India operations nearly a year ago, while production of some models was still underway for export markets. Au Revoir, Ecosport!

Skoda Kushaq Gets More Fuel Efficient

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Kushaq, Skoda has introduced some features onboard. Among additions, auto idle start-stop is now standard for all variants, which makes the 1-litre variants more fuel efficient. Here’s our detailed one year report of the turbo-petrol compact SUV.

Mahindra Teases Its Upcoming Born EVs

Mahindra has put out a teaser of its ‘Born EV’s ahead of the grand unveil on August 15. The teaser shows five models which will purely be electric cars, without their ICE-counterparts.

