Car News That Mattered: Skoda And VW Will Soon Hike Prices, Carens vs Alcazar, XUV700’s Ever-increasing Waiting Time And More

Published On Dec 26, 2021 08:55 AM By Dhruv

We saw a bunch of new spy shots this week, received news of price hikes and figured out the differences between the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar

This week in car news we received word about price hikes that are waiting for us in the new year, saw spy shots of various test mules giving us an idea of what to expect and dove deep into the waiting period numbers of the XUV700. Ohh, and we didn’t forget about putting the Carens and the Alcazar side-by-side (on paper at least) to find out how they differ from one another.

Skoda And Volkswagen Too Will Hike Prices From Jan 2022

German carmakers Skoda and Volkswagen are the latest set of carmakers to announce price hikes effective from the new year. Skoda is yet to reveal exactly how big the hike will be. Volkswagen on the other hand has stated that its models will undergo a two to five percent price hike. The recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan will be spared the hike. Other carmakers have already announced similar hikes, in view of increasing manufacturing costs which they’ve passed onto the customers.

Bunch Of New Test Mules Spied

The MG Gloster has been spotted wearing camo and it looks like the SUV is set to undergo minor changes. We expect design changes to be the biggest difference on the updated SUV.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has also been spotted and we got a good look at its rear end. It looks like Hyundai is going for a substantial design overhaul in that area with new LED tail lamps being the most noticeable change. The front end could also get a new grille and we could see it come to India sometime in August 2022.

Kia has also begun prepping the Seltos for a facelift. A test mule was spied wearing full camo (except the roof) that means design details are being kept under tight wraps. A nip and tuck to the bumpers, new grille, revised headlights and tail lamps are expected, along with minor changes to the cabin.

The current-gen Mahindra Scorpio was also been spotted wearing camo, albeit only on the lower half of the car. This means Mahindra could continue to offer the new Scorpio alongside the older car (with a minor update).

Another car spied was the Toyota Hilux, although it was not wearing any camouflage. The Hilux was spotted while being filmed for a TV commercial, signalling that its launch could be around the corner.

Tesla’s Model Y has also been spotted in India without any camouflage. While there has been no official word from Tesla, the ever-growing sighting of its cars in India could only mean one thing, Tesla is inching closer to entering the Indian market.

Lastly, the upcoming 2022 Alto has been spied once again. There was heavy camouflage on the car, but you can easily make out hints of the older-gen car, especially on the front. The new Alto is expected to be a part of a host of new launches by Maruti in 2022.

XUV700 Waiting Times For Multiple Cities

Are you one of the thousands of people looking to bring the XUV700 home. Well, before you go looking at the brochure or anything else, we recommend you check out this list of the XUV700’s waiting period in multiple cities. The top-spec AX7 L variant is booked out for 19 months!

Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar

They are both built on the same platform, use the same diesel engine but yet the two look worlds apart. And that’s not the only difference between the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar. Here are seven things that both these cars do very differently.

