Car News That Mattered: Second-gen Mercedes-Benz Launched, Tata HBX And Mahindra SUVs Spied, Mahindra’s Upcoming SUVs And More

Published On May 30, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

This week’s highlights include the launch of a new-gen compact luxury SUV, a bunch of spied cars and more

Spied This Week

Tata HBX Spied In Partial Camouflage: Tata’s micro SUV, the HBX, has been spied once again, now partially draped in camouflage. Recent spy shots indicate it will borrow the majority of its design cues from the carmaker’s other popular SUVs. Expect it to be launched by Diwali 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 And New-gen Scorpio Interior: The Mahindra XUV700 is slated to launch sometime around August this year. Its interior has once again been caught on camera, revealing a dual-screen setup. Not only that, spy shots of the new-gen Scorpio’s cabin have also surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of the production-spec model’s interior featuring a touchscreen system and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Maruti Wagon R-based EV Incoming?: Seems like Maruti’s long-awaited Wagon R-based EV will hit showrooms sooner than expected. A production-spec test mule has now been spotted undisguised, revealing fresh details about the compact EV.

New Launch And Launch-related Updates And Announcements

Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Launched: Mercedes-Benz has launched the second-gen GLA in India, the third AMG model to be assembled here. Bigger and much sleeker than its previous generation, it is offered in four trims, including an AMG variant.

Hyundai Alcazar Likely Coming Next Month: The Creta-based Alcazar was expected to go on sale in May but the prevailing COVID-19 condition led to its deferment. It will come with both petrol and diesel engines, offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. We now have a likely timeline for its launch along with its expected prices.

Mahindra’s Portfolio To Get Nine SUVs By 2026: Here’s something for Mahindra fans: the carmaker has announced plans to introduce nine new SUVs in the next 5 years! Head here to find out which models are going to be launched in this period.

Latest Government Regulations

Benefits For CNG Car Owners: In what comes as a relief for CNG car owners during the pandemic, the government of India has extended the deadline for renewing leakage test certificates that have expired after February 1, 2021.

New Tyre Norms Proposed: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new tyre norms, applicable to all vehicles including trucks and buses. As per the rules, tyres are expected to meet certain requirements as specified in the Automotive Indian Standards (AIS).

Reduction In Waiting Time At Toll Plazas: NHAI has issued fresh guidelines to reduce waiting time at toll plazas to not more than 10 seconds. Here’s how it will be implemented to help you save time while travelling.