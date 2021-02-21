Published On Feb 21, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

This week, we saw many important developments and a pending launch

Renault Kiger Launched

Renault has finally launched the Kiger, marking the company’s plunge in the sub-compact SUV segment. rices are extremely competitive, making it the most affordable SUV in India. Here’s every detail you need to know:

Hyundai i20 N Line spied in India

Hyundai is bringing the N Line variants to India, starting with the i20 N Line. It will wear a sportier look than your regular i20 and pack a few performance tweaks too. Here’s what you need to know.

Volkswagen Vento And Polo Get More Affordable

Volkswagen has launched the Vento and Polo Turbo Editions, which get a few cosmetic upgrades. The most significant bit is the pricing, considering the Vento and Polo turbo-petrol are a lot more affordable now. Read here for more details.

Skoda Kushaq Unveiling Date Announced

Skoda has a date for the Kushaq now, when we can see the compact SUV in full flesh. The carmaker has also released some design sketches of the Kushaq. Here’s what you need to know.

FASTag Compulsory For Everyone

FASTag is now mandatory for all highway toll payments. If you do not have one, you will have to shell out double the amount. Here are all the details you need to know.

Renault Cancels Sub-4-Metre Sedan Plans

Renault was planning a sub-compact sedan for quite some time now, which would have competed with the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura. Unfortunately, the news is that the plan has been shelved for the time being. Here’s why.

Tesla Might Set Up Its Factory In Karnataka

In January 2021, Tesla had set up its India headquarters in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has confirmed that the EV giant will also set up a manufacturing facility in the state. The first Tesla car to roll out in India will likely be the Model 3 Sedan. Here are all the details.

