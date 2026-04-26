Car News That Made Headlines Over The Past Week: Renault Duster’s BNCAP Performance, A 6-Seater Tesla And More

The past week in the Indian car market had two interesting EV launches from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz, alongside multiple updates on mass market SUVs, including crash test results, model year updates, and special editions. We take a quick look at all the important stories that made headlines:

Renault Duster Scored 5 Stars In BNCAP Crash Test

The Renault Duster became the latest SUV from its segment to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP. It is also the first car from the brand to be tested under the BNCAP norms and it has scored a full five-star safety rating in the test across major safety parameters. That said, did the Duster score better than its rivals, Sierra, Seltos or Victoris? Check out the detailed results here.

Tesla Model Y L Launched

Tesla’s first car for India, the Model Y, is a five-seater, two-row electric SUV. Now the same car has gotten a new variant launched, the Tesla Model Y L. With a longer body and wheelbase, the Model Y L brings three-row seating in a 2+2+2 layout. This version also gets a dual-motor All Wheel Drive system and a claimed range of over 500 km.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched

Mercedes-Benz launched its entry-level electric sedan, the CLA Electric. The EV is available in a single 250 Plus variant and offers a claimed driving range of over 750 km with a single battery pack and rear-wheel drivetrain. Bookings for this Merc EV have already been underway. Additionally, marking the brand's 140-years of innovation, Mercedes-Benz has also introduced limited Celebration Editions of the C-Class and E-Class. The special editions offers quite many cosmetic changes, add-on feature and a collectible.

2026 Kia Syros Launched With MY Updates

The Kia Syros SUV received model-year updates. As part of this update, its variant lineup has been rejigged with three new trims and the omission of some. Kia has also removed some major feature equipment from the Syros to make it a more accessible proposition than before. Additionally, it gets notable cosmetic tweaks and new colours too.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched

Hyundai Venue got a special Knight Edition just like the Creta. This edition comes with all-black treatment to the design and is offered on select trims across petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Beyond this edition, the Venue and Venue N Line’s standard models have also got a new colour and a key safety feature. This update again is based on select trims and commands a premium of up to Rs 13,000.