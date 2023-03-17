Published On Mar 17, 2023 01:09 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The alternative fuel option for the subcompact SUV was showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Select dealerships have opened bookings for the Brezza CNG for a token amount of up to Rs 25,000.

To get an 88PS, 1.5-litre, petrol-CNG engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

CNG could be offered with the Brezza’s mid-spec VXI and ZXI variants.

Features on board could include an electric sunroof, a touchscreen system, and a parking camera.

CNG variants are expected to demand a premium of around Rs one lakh over the corresponding petrol-manual variants.

It seems that Maruti is preparing to introduce the Brezza CNG to the market soon and select dealerships are now accepting bookings for the same. The subcompact SUV was showcased with CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be the first one among its rivals to get the greener-fuel alternative.

The Brezza CNG will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine, as seen on the Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL6. The engine claims 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on CNG and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission. We’re expecting a claimed fuel efficiency of around 27 km/kg, similar to the Grand Vitara.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza 6500Km Long Term Review

We earlier carried out a report saying that Brezza CNG could be the first to get an automatic transmission as well. There’s still no official or substantial information on it. Details will be known as the launch nears.

Maruti is likely to offer CNG with the Brezza’s mid-spec VXI and ZXI variants. These variants get features such as a seven-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC, ESP, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: Here's How Much Quicker Mahindra XUV400 Is Than Petrol & Diesel Subcompact SUVs

As seen with other models, the Brezza CNG is expected to command around a lakh over its corresponding petrol variants. The subcompact SUV is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will be the 13th Maruti car with the CNG option, besides the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Grand Vitara, XL6, and Ertiga.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price