BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe Gets More Affordable With A New Base Petrol Variant

Published On Mar 24, 2021 04:46 PM By Rohit for BMW 2 Series

The 220i Sport variant, with a price of Rs 37.90 lakh, is placed at the lowest end of the pricing spectrum of the 2 Series Gran Coupé

The sedan is now available in four variants: 220i Sport, 220i M Sport, 220d Sport Line, and 220d M Sport.

The 220i Sport is cheaper than the top-spec 220i M Sport petrol by Rs 3 lakh.

Misses out on multiple features including wireless charging, LED fog lamps, and bigger screens offered in the 220i M Sport.

BMW has equipped the 220i Sport with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the 220i M Sport.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé is priced between Rs 37.90 lakh and Rs 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW’s most affordable sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupé , got its first petrol variant in January 2021 . While that is a fully-loaded 220i M Sport, the carmaker has now introduced a more affordable 220i Sport variant at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the complete price list:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 220i Sport Rs 37.90 lakh 220i M Sport Rs 40.90 lakh 220d Sport Line Rs 40.40 lakh 220d M Sport Rs 42.30 lakh

The newly launched 220i Sport sits at the lowest end of the variant list and is more affordable than the 220i M Sport by Rs 3 lakh. BMW is offering the 220i Sport in a total of five exterior shades: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, Storm Bay, and Seaside Blue. The top-spec 220i M Sport petrol variant is available in all these colours as well as two additional options: Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks Blue.

Since the 220i Sport is priced lower than the 220i M Sport, it misses out on multiple features, including LED fog lamps, 10.25-inch screens (digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system), and wireless charging. Having said that, it does get dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a 6-speaker sound system, and cruise control with braking function. Safety is covered by six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and runflat tyres.

Under the hood, it gets the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit as the 220i M Sport, rated at 190PS and 280Nm. This unit is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is offered with a front-wheel drivetrain. BMW claims the petrol-powered sedan can go from 0-100kmph in 7.1 seconds. It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 14.82kmpl. Like the 220i M Sport, the base-spec petrol variant also comes with three drive modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

BMW is offering the sedan with service and maintenance packages ranging from 3-years/40,000km to 10-years/2 lakh km. It will compete with the soon-to-be-launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and Audi A3 .

