BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Bookings Open: Launch on 21 August

As of now, customers in India can make pre-order bookings for the New X1 Long Wheelbase by BMW, set to launch on the 21st of August in 2026. First announced in 2023, The New BMW X1 LWB slots in as a LWB variant of India’s best-selling luxury SUV and will focus on increasing the size of the rear seat, a preference for a majority of customers in the Indian market. To accommodate pricing, the New X1 LWB will also be manufactured in India.

Bookings open

Customers can now book the New X1 LWB by BMW ahead of the official announcement for pre-orders. This will also enable BMW to understand the current demand for this product ahead of the official launch and customers can make their pre-booking by visiting any authorized dealership in India. Customers can also make their pre-orders by visiting the official website of BMW India.

Stretched For India's Rear-Seat Expectations

The new model’s expanded wheelbase is its predominant feature. Building on the standard X1 with the LWB variant focuses on the preference for an enhanced rear-seat experience. BMW markets the new X1 LWB variant to potential buyers, especially those who are frequently chauffeured and those who travel with family.

The new X1 LWB variant is the ICE model now available in India and is in the same family as the fully electric BMW iX1 LWB model. The X1 LWB variant is being marketed as the first and most affordable long-wheelbase BMW model in India. The goal of the X1 LWB model is to package and maintain the X1 driving experience and X1 footprint while providing the premium space a larger vehicle offers.

Will Be Locally Assembled

It is certainly important for BMW's pricing strategy that the new X1 Long Wheelbase will be produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. Avoiding the high import taxes associated with completely built-up (CBU) units allows manufacturers to sell their products for a lower price.

This was a successful strategy for the standard X1, and is likely to be successful for the LWB version as well.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

Mark your calendars for August 21, 2026, as that is the official launch date for the BMW X1 LWB in India. While official prices will be announced at the launch, it is expected to command a premium over the standard X1, which currently retails between Rs 49.50 lakh and Rs 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upon arrival, the BMW X1 LWB will carve out a unique niche for itself. While it competes in the same segment as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Audi Q3 none of its direct rivals offer a long-wheelbase version. Its primary advantage will be the enhanced cabin space, putting it in a strong position to attract buyers who might otherwise have to stretch their budget for a larger SUV from a segment above.

CarDekho Says...

BMW X1 Long Wheelbase is aimed at the luxury SUV customer who desires a bigger back seat but is not ready to step up to the BMW X3. With the long wheelbase model at a lower price point, BMW fills the back seat space luxury market at a lower price point.

For the customer who is not ready to step into a BMW iX1 because of the all-electric model, the Long Wheelbase Model is a valuable choice. With the X1 being locally assembled, this is a model that can be competitively priced, and because of that, the X1 can be in a class of its own. The X1 Long Wheelbase model is a great option for the customer who desires the BMW luxury brand and is family-focused.