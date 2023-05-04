Published On May 04, 2023 07:21 PM By Shreyash for BMW X1

The M-Sport variant was previously limited to the new-gen X1’s diesel powertrain

New X1 M Sport 18i variant is priced at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X1 M-Sport 18i boasts M-specific elements on both the exterior and interior.

It also comes with features such as active seats and a 12-speaker surround system over the xLine variant.

The sportier petrol variant of the X1 still uses the 1.5-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine which makes 136PS and 230Nm.

Its deliveries will commence from June.

BMW now offers the M-Sport model of the X1 with its petrol powertrain option as well, previously limited to the diesel powertrain only. It is priced at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and is available to be reserved for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The deliveries for the X1’s sportier petrol variant will begin from June. Here’s what the M Sport offers over the xLine variant:

Enhanced Looks

While the overall design of the SUV remains unchanged, the 18i M-Sport variant gets M-specific add-ons such as sportier front and rear bumper design with gloss black inserts, aluminium inserts with 'M' inscription on the entry sills and the M logo on the sides. That’s not all, this new variant of the SUV also gets M-specific 18-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels, which enhances the sportier appeal of the SUV.

Talking about the paint options, the BMW X1 M-Sport is available in M Portimao Blue, Alpine White, Black Sapphire and Space Silver colour options.

M-Sport Specific Cabin

BMW provides two Sensatec upholstery choices for the M-Sport edition of the X1: Mocha and Oyster. It also features many M-specific highlights such as M-leather steering wheel, aluminum mesh effect on the dashboard and stainless steel accelerator and brake pedals.

In terms of features, this variant gets active seats for the driver and front passenger, which include electrically adjustable lumbar support. The rear bench also has forward and backward adjustment for legroom adjustments of up to 130mm. It also has a 12-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound audio system.

The X1 already features an integrated curved screen setup (10.25-inch for the driver and 10.7-inch for the infotainment) which is operated on BMW's latest iDrive operating system 8.

Similar Performance

Apart from the aesthetics and features, there are no changes under the hood of the X1’s M-Sport petrol variant. It uses a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine which makes 136PS and 230Nm. The unit is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. One noteworthy addition to this variant of the X1 is that it now gets paddle shifters.

Price & Rivals

As mentioned above, the new 18i M-Sport variant of the BMW X1 is priced at Rs 48.90 lakh, while its overall prices range from Rs 45.90 lakh to Rs 50.90 (all prices are ex-showroom). The X1 rivals the Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.

