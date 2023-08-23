Modified On Aug 23, 2023 01:50 PM By Rohit

The list includes Indian as well as key international carmakers, all of whom are in support of safer cars in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently rolled out the country’s own crash test and safety rating agency called the Bharat NCAP. As a voluntary program, it aims to incentivise carmakers to improve the safety of their cars across all price ranges. Among the responses from various players in the auto industry, many carmakers have put out their thoughts on the same. Here’s a rundown of what the top brands had to say about the introduction of the BNCAP:

Maruti

Rahul Bharti, executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India, said "Any car that is launched in India follows the mandatory safety standards set by the government. For consumers seeking extra safety information, the Bharat NCAP system is an authentic and objective rating system to empower the customer to make an informed choice."

"Maruti welcomes this initiative of the government and will offer at least three models for Bharat NCAP testing in the first lot itself," he added.

It is yet unknown which three Maruti-made cars have been lined up for a rating, but we expect it to include the Grand Vitara and Brezza SUVs.

Tata

Shailesh Chandra, MD (Managing Director), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, commented "As Tata Motors, we are immensely proud to witness the inauguration of Bharat NCAP, a significant milestone in enhancing vehicle safety standards in India. Safety has always been at the core of our DNA and this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering vehicles that prioritise the safety of our customers."

He also said, "We applaud the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies and the automotive industry in setting higher safety benchmarks. Tata Motors remains dedicated to innovate and engineer vehicles that offer cutting-edge features and ensure the highest levels of safety for all road users."

While Tata still does not offer more than two airbags in its more affordable models like the Punch and Nexon, they have previously scored 5-star safety ratings as per the old GNCAP crash test protocols.

Mahindra

Veejay Nakra, CEO (Chief Executive Officer), automotive division, Mahindra and Mahindra, stated, "Safety has always been our top priority which is evident in our products consistently receiving five-star and four-star Global NCAP ratings. The launch of Bharat NCAP is a commendable initiative by MoRTH, and we believe it will further elevate the standards of vehicle safety in India."

The last two all-new SUVs from Mahindra, the XUV700 and Scorpio N, both scored 5-star safety ratings from GNCAP.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited also shared the response of its MD and CEO, Unsoo Kim, stating, “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range.”

Hyundai, India’s second-most popular car brand by sales, is yet to score a 5-star safety rating for its India-specific products like the Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Creta.

Toyota

“We appreciate the government’s decision to introduce Bharat-NCAP and strongly believe that it is a step in the right direction. The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at the highest standards of safety and seeking safer vehicles, which is steering purchase decision. In addition to empowering consumers, this will also help bring about greater awareness and further transparency by allowing them to know comparative safety aspects of various products on offer.

As far as TKM is concerned, human lives are the most important and safety is non-negotiable. We have always taken all measures to ensure that our offerings meet the highest standards in all respects. Looking ahead, we will continue to follow a holistic approach which includes making ever safer cars, with advanced features, as well as focusing on safety educational activities,” commented Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice president, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Kia

In a statement from Kia India, Myung-Sik Sohn, chief sales and business officer, stated, "BNCAP is an enhanced road safety movement that extends much beyond just safety ratings for cars. We wholeheartedly commend and will comply with the Government of India for its visionary approach to safety, encompassing both active and passive safety components. Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Vision of the Government of India, this move eliminates the need and associated costs of testing vehicles outside. It will also elevate the global reputation of products from India to the world with good ratings in a big way.”

Here he is also referencing a remark from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who shared that the estimated cost of crash testing a car with Bharat NCAP is around Rs 60 lakh, compared to the estimated cost of getting it tested internationally, which is around Rs 2.5 crore.

Skoda

“We appreciate that the Indian Government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improves car safety. The introduction of BNCAP is a step in the right direction. Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keeps the driver and their family safe. Skoda is a family brand, and safety of all customers is our top priority. Skoda will continue focusing on safety to further grow the brand in the Indian market,” added Petr Šolc, brand director, Skoda Auto India.

Skoda-Volkswagen India currently boasts of the highest safety rated cars in India as crash tested by Global NCAP in the form of the Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia.

Renault

“The Government of India's timely and historical introduction of the Bharat NCAP showcases its dedication to safeguarding its citizens and advancing road safety. Renault India wholeheartedly supports this initiative and looks forward to contributing our expertise towards reducing accidents and ensuring safer journeys for all," commented Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations.

A Quick Overview Of Bharat NCAP

The Bharat NCAP, which will swing into action on October 1, 2023, will be testing cars on almost the same parameters as the Global NCAP including the frontal offset, side impact and pole side impact. All details regarding the rating system, criteria of car selection and the type of vehicle have been covered in our main story.